Carlos Alcaraz Solely Owns Mind-Boggling ATP Tour Record After Defeating Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon Final

Jul 12, 2024; London, United Kingdom; Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) celebrates after match point against Daniil Medvedev (not pictured) in a gentlemen’s singles semifinal on day twelve of The Championships Wimbledon 2024 at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Records tumbled at Centre Court, Wimbledon, as Carlos Alcaraz beat Novak Djokovic 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) in the final to lift his 4th Grand Slam trophy. Naturally, the Spaniard has created several records on his way to becoming the 3rd player after Bjorn Borg and Boris Becker to win 2 Wimbledon titles at 21. Interestingly, one of these denotes that Alcaraz is ahead or at level with all his fellow competitors when it comes to head-to-head records.

Coming to specifics, Alcaraz has a lead or is level in head-to-head against the top 20 players in the current ATP rankings. This is a staggering record, which has rarely been achieved by any player in the past.

Alcaraz is currently ranked 3 in the ATP world rankings behind Jannik Sinner #1 and Novak Djokovic #2. At the same time, the Spaniard has a 5-4 head-to-head record against Sinner, which is incredible, and a 5-2 record against Daniil Medvedev. Moreover, Alcaraz used to have a 2-3 head-to-head record against Djokovic, but after his win in the final, he now has a 3-3 record against the Serb.

Players in the ATP Top 20 with a positive h2h record against Carlos Alcaraz: 0. pic.twitter.com/kJIRIeQoCv — José Morgado (@josemorgado) July 14, 2024

Naturally, having such an incredible record against top players like Sinner, Djokovic, and Medvedev isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. Moreover, other players with whom Alcaraz shares an equal h2h record, include Alexander Zverev (5-5) and Andrey Rublev (1-1).

In the meantime, the Spaniard, while speaking at a presser after his Wimbledon win, insisted that he believes the future of tennis is bright.

Alcaraz Believes Tennis Is Going in the Right Direction

At the press conference, after his Wimbledon win, Carlos Alcaraz addressed the question about youngsters taking over the tennis world. A reporter asked Alcaraz if he believes that he and Sinner are in charge now since they won all the Grand Slams this year.

To this, Alcaraz praised Sinner and insisted that the sport of tennis would benefit from youngsters dominating the tournaments. Sinner is 22 years old and Alcaraz is 21, and they both have a long and illustrious career ahead of them.

Alcaraz is happy to have a rivalry with Sinner since he believes it will only help the sport grow further. Sinner already won the Australian Open earlier this year, and Alcaraz has won the next two Grand Slams i.e. the French Open and Wimbledon. Hence, all that remains to be seen is if either of them will win the US Open.