Carlos Alcaraz Sports New Look Ahead of US Open 2024, Fans Call it ‘Amazing’

Carlos Alcaraz manages to grab the limelight not just for his tennis skills, but his looks as well. It seems to have become a tradition for the 21-year-old to have a haircut before participating in the North American swing every year. And his new look has surely not disappointed most of his supporters.

Carlos Alcaraz got a haircut after the Olympics. Fresh cut for the U.S. swing. ✂️ pic.twitter.com/hfgmCQ0r6S — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 6, 2024

As soon as the photos of the 21-year-old’s latest hairdo went viral on social media, users on X erupted with reactions. The majority of users lauded the World No.3 for the makeover.

Carlos looking amazing — MM91 (@MM910623) August 6, 2024

Faded Carlitos gonna be the greatest ever! — 1001 Quotes (@X1001Quotes) August 6, 2024

A fresh fade is always a reset and a happy moment. — Martin Webb (@mkw_1) August 6, 2024

Apart from appreciating the new look, another user also explained how Alcaraz will feel much more comfortable playing with short hair in warm conditions.

US Open is hot as hell. He needs the breeze. Anyway the fade will be gone before the tournament starts. Carlos is the amazing hair growing and tennis playing machine. — Rose of Brooklyn (@RoseofBrooklyn1) August 6, 2024

Unfortunately, fans will not be able to see the El Palmar native rock this hairstyle during the Canadian Open as he will not be participating in it this year. By the time the 4-time Grand Slam winner plays the Cincinnati Open, the trim won’t be as fresh as it looks now.

Why is Alcaraz not playing in the Canadian Open 2024?

Alcaraz has had a hectic schedule in 2024. Over the past eight weeks, the youngster has made deep runs in the French Open, the Wimbledon and the Olympic Games. Having played his finals at the Summer Games on August 4 and getting ready to play in Montreal for the Canadian Open 2024 before August 6, was virtually impossible.

Currently, Alcaraz is resting with friends and family in Mallorca and would depart for the United States soon. The World No.2 admitted that fatigue played a huge role in his decision to skip the Canadian-based ATP Masters 1000.

“It has been a very long season for me and due to the accumulation of matches and fatigue, I will not be able to play in Montreal this year. I was really looking forward to coming back to Canada and enjoying the love of the fans. Hope to see everyone in Montreal in the years to come,” said Alcaraz, per Tennis 365.

Alcaraz has not played on a hard court tournament since the beginning of the clay-court swing. Even if fatigue didn’t play a role, it makes much more sense for him to skip the Canadian Open 2024 and get some practice on the hard court to be prepared for the Cincinnati Open 2024. That would give him a shot at winning the US Open for the second time in his career.