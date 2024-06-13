Carlos Alcaraz Takes Leaf Out of Novak Djokovic’s Book to Showcase Impressive Talent Outside the Tennis Court

Aug 20, 2023; Mason, OH, USA; Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) reacts after Novak Djokovic (SRB) after the match during the men s singles final of the Western and Southern Open tennis tournament at Lindner Family Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Alcaraz had an iconic title run during the French Open 2024. However, the 21-year-old had an even more memorable celebration party after winning the Grand Slam. Hearing Alcaraz sing “We Are The Champions” in Ibiza, fans remember how Novak Djokovic hilariously mimicked the same Freddie Mercury song in 2019.

Carlos Alcaraz seemed to have a great time at his celebratory party. Several clips from the event went viral on social media. However, one of them stood out more than the other.

For obvious reasons, Alcaraz was ecstatic and selected the aptest karaoke song to perform in front of the packed club – “We Are The Champions”.

While fans are impressed by Carlos’ performance, the video certainly didn’t come as a surprise. The El Palmar native has displayed his singing abilities previously as well. During the US Open 2023, Carlitos entertained a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium by singing a Spanish song.

Novak Djokovic also entertained fans with a song during an on-court interview. However, another older video of Djokovic has been resurfacing amidst Alcaraz’s recent “We Are The Champions” clip going viral.

Like Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic Has a Knack for Entertaining Fans Off the Court

Apart from being one of the greatest players ever, Novak Djokovic is also regarded as one of the best entertainers in sport. Off the tennis court, the Serbian is known for being a talented, witty individual who has a great sense of humor. Hence, he’s able to leave his fans in splits with certain actions.

In 2019, a video of Djoko went viral. In the hilarious clip, the Belgrade native was seen showing off his piano skills. As the video begins, it seems as though Novak is incredibly performing his version of “We Are The Champions”.

Novak Djokovic – a man of many talents (: @DjokerNole & Lola Astanova on IG) pic.twitter.com/MKzxU3jDNX — ATP Tour (@atptour) December 9, 2019

Novak almost convinced fans that he was playing the piano. However, the cameraman decided to expose the multiple-time Grand Slam winner by showing the real pianist playing the song. Nevertheless, the Djoker had everyone in splits with this prank.