Carlos Alcaraz Wins Hearts After Making Child Safety Request While Signing Autographs in Cincinnati

Carlos Alcaraz never leaves a chance to impress his fans with his brilliant performances on the court. However, the Spaniard’s off-court activities and personality have also been quite successful in garnering his attention and the love of fans.

The 21-year-old is now being praised for an incredibly sweet gesture he was caught doing after a training session. Post his training, the 4-time grand slam champion was surrounded by a few fans who wanted to get an autograph from him.

The crowd also included a few children who were in the front. However, the excitement of fans when they saw Carlos prompted them to act eagerly, which caused them to push kids in the front row. The two time Wimbledon champion was quick to jump to the kids’ rescue and immediately asked fans to be careful and not push the kids.

“Guys there are kids. There are kids in front alright. Don’t push alright,” were Carlos’ instructions to his fans. This was found very sweet by netizens who are now reacting to Alcaraz’s ‘safety’ message.

After his successful run at the Paris Olympics, in which he ended with a silver medal, Alcaraz is all set to mark the onset of hard court season with his Cincinnati Open campaign.

Alcaraz’s Cincinnati Open 2022 Video Goes Viral

Ahead of the beginning of his journey at Cincinnati, his 2022 quarter-final game against Cameron Norrie at the tournament is going viral. Tennis TV shared a few clips of the intense contest between Norrie and Alcaraz, which had ultimately ended in Norrie’s favor as he got the better of the Spaniard in the 3-set match.

In the videos, the two can be seen having a solid contest with equally powerful and quick shots being shot from both sides. The channel rightfully captioned the carousel as, “When Alcaraz & Norrie pushed the limits of shotmaking at Cincinnati 2022.”

Alcaraz has enjoyed a very successful tennis season this year, with him winning two grand slam titles. While he clinched his first-ever Roland Garros title this year, he also managed to claim his second Wimbledon title. The 21-year-old then managed to reach the final of the Paris 2024 Olympics, where unfortunately he lost the finale to the 24-grand slam champion Novak Djokovic.

However, the Spaniard will now be looking forward to adding yet another major title to his bag at the tournament where he won his first-ever grand slam. Emerging victorious in the Cincinnati Open will increase Carlos’ chances of winning the US Open, as the youngster is already pumped up due to his past victories this year.