Carlos Alcaraz’s Photos of Imitating the ‘Big Three’ in 2024 Go Viral After Posing With Roger Federer in a Suit

The fans’ wishes came true when they saw Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz getting clicked alongside Swiss maestro Roger Federer. Both Alcaraz and Federer paired up for a photo shoot at the 2024 Laver Cup in Berlin and shook the internet with that picture.

The two tennis stars looked dapper as they were suited up in a black tuxedo and pants, paired with a white shirt and black bow. They complemented each other by donning a similar look, that took the fans’ breath away.

However, what’s even more interesting is the fact that Federer himself had helped Alcaraz wear the bow he donned at the photo shoot. A video posted by the Laver Cup on their official social media page showed Federer holding the bow for Alcaraz when it was constantly falling, making the latter smile. The video was captioned as, “Federer with the assist.”

The supporters have always been excited to see Alcaraz come face-to-face with any of the three legends. While he has played some of the significant games of his career against Djokovic, the audience’s wish to see him with Rafa came true when he paired up with him for the men’s doubles event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Alcaraz has also been captured in various unintentional twinning moments with the three tennis greats, as seen in the collage of his images with them, shared by a tennis fan on Twitter.

‘Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery’ Carlos Alcaraz x The Big 3 pic.twitter.com/jwTwqxoGJs — Bastien Fachan (@BastienFachan) September 19, 2024

While the first image is from the Wimbledon final, the second is from his men’s doubles match at the 2024 Olympics. The fan captioned the tweet, “Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.”

This is Alcaraz’s debut Laver Cup, where he began his campaign with a victory over Team World’s Ben Shelton. The Spaniard only allowed him to win 4 games in each set, thereby beating him with relative ease.