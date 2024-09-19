Roger Federer Calls Carlos Alcaraz’s One Top Strength ‘Not Necessary’

Carlos Alcaraz has always had a deep admiration for Roger Federer, growing up idolizing the Swiss legend. As a young tennis fan, Alcaraz looked up to Federer’s effortless style, precision, and dominance on the court.

In this post made by the official Australian Open handle, Federer was asked how he feels about getting to watch Carlos play live for the first time. This came as a surprise for many since the Spaniard has been around for a couple of years now and yet, the tennis legend himself has not gotten to witness him in his glory.

Ahead of the highly anticipated match, Roger shared his thoughts on Carlos’ game, praising his intensity and physical abilities. However, Federer also had a bit of advice for the 21-year-old, saying:

“I think his intensity, the power in his shots, obviously his physical capabilities, but he has to be careful. He doesn’t need to run for every ball, but he will learn that with age and time. But he’s also very strong when it matters the most.”

Now, in a full-circle moment, Federer will watch him live for the very first time at the Laver Cup, marking a special occasion for the young Spaniard.

Similarities between Alcaraz and Federer

Federer’s admiration for Alcaraz isn’t one-sided. The two share several similarities in their playing style, especially when it comes to their aggressive approach and ability to stay calm under pressure. He has always been known for his ability to step up in clutch moments, and Alcaraz has shown the same quality, especially in his recent performances.

In fact, Alcaraz’s connection to Federer dates back to 2019 Wimbledon, where the two trained together. The Spaniard reflected on the unforgettable experience, telling Marca:

“I was training today and Roger was in the gym, but I haven’t seen him. I hope to see him in the next few days. I remember Wimbledon training as if it were yesterday. I will never forget the first time I met Federer, I have the photo in my room. It was a unique moment.”

With the Laver Cup around the corner, fans are excited to see how this unique mentor-mentee dynamic plays out, especially with Federer watching Alcaraz live for the very first time. It’s a special moment for both players and a true celebration of tennis.