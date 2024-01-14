Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee: Combined Net Worth of the Sports Power Couple Revealed As They Look to Sell $42.5 Million Miami Penthouse

Nov 1, 2019; San Francisco, CA, USA; Former NBA player David Lee walks with his wife and professional tennis player Caroline Wozniacki at halftime during the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs game at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Caroline Wozniacki made headlines after backtracking upon her retirement and returning to tennis in 2023 after three years. Now, the Dane and her husband, former NBA star David Lee, have listed their penthouse for sale for a whopping $42.5 million.

Having retired in 2020, Wozniacki made a comeback last season. She reached the fourth round of the US Open, bowing out to eventual champion Coco Gauff. She is among the many mothers to get back on the court in the past few months. Wozniacki has two children with Lee, a daughter born in June 2021 and a son born in October 2022. The couple confirmed their relationship in early 2017 and tied the knot in June 2019.

In 2021, they purchased a luxurious residence in Florida’s exclusive Fisher Island for $18.7 million (via Robb Report). After many renovations and upgrades, Wozniacki and Lee have put the 7,000-square-foot space on the market for an eye-watering $42.5 million. The seven-bedroom duplex condominium has two terraces, providing an additional 5,000 square feet.

The penthouse sits atop the 10-storey Palazzo Del Sol with waterfront views. It also boasts a private rooftop pool alongside a seating area. Additionally, one of the two terraces comes with a hot tub and a fire pit.

2018 Australian Open winner Wozniacki is reportedly worth $60 million. Two-time NBA All-Star Lee, meanwhile, has an estimated net worth of $40 million. Both figures are as per Celebrity Net Worth. With a combined worth of around $100 million, they are one of the most affluent sports couples.

While Wozniacki has earned $35,550,868 on the court, Lee is estimated to have minted $92 million during his time in the NBA (The Sun). He is now a director at Topsail Re, a reinsurance company. Meanwhile, as an active player, Wozniacki continues to earn via her sponsors like Clarins, Rolex, Adidas, USANA, and The Players’ Tribune.

Caroline Wozniacki faces tough path in 2024 Australian Open after comeback

Caroline Wozniacki bid farewell to tennis after the 2020 Australian Open. However, she overturned her retirement and came back during the 2023 North American swing. After the Canadian Open and the Cincinnati Masters, she had a good US Open run. She reached the fourth round, downing 11th seed Petra Kvitova along the way.

She began the 2024 season with the ASB Classic in Auckland. However, she could not get the better of second seed Elina Svitolina in the first round, losing in straight sets. Wozniacki will return to the Australian Open after four years, kicking off her 2024 campaign against #20 seed Magda Linette. She has entered the Grand Slam with a wildcard. She could face 2023 WTA Elite champion Beatriz Haddad Maia in the third round and World No.8 Maria Sakkari in the fourth.

Without much match practice behind her, it is difficult to see Wozniacki go very deep into the 2024 Australian Open. Regardless, it will be heart-warming to see her play in Melbourne six years after winning a title there.