Caroline Wozniacki Jokes About How Serena Williams Made Her Mad at US Open 2024

Despite multiple interesting matchups on Saturday, it seems as though Serena Willams has become the talk of the town during the US Open 2024. The 23-time Grand Slam winner has made way to the Flushing Meadows and was seen enjoying her time during Jannik Sinner’s third-round contest. However, failing to watch Caroline Wozniacki play her match, Serena seems to have offended her long-time rival.

Wozniacki clinched a dominant 6-3, 6-2 win over France’s Jessika Ponchet during the third round of the ongoing Grand Slam. While the Dane’s performance was impressive, she managed to win the hearts of the fans with her comments during the post-match interview.

While talking in the post-match interview, the 34-year-old jokingly revealed how she was mad at the American legend for not watching the former’s match as she believed that she was watching Tommy Paul play at the Louis Armstrong Stadium instead.

Wozniacki after beating Ponchet “Serena is back at the US Open today. Are you gonna catch up with her a bit later? Caroline: “I hope so. I’m gonna text her. I’m pretty mad at her for not showing up at my match I saw she was watching Tommy. We have to talk about that a bit… pic.twitter.com/JSGXE2lajW — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 31, 2024

Wozniacki seems to be misinformed though. Serena wasn’t present at the Louis Armstrong Stadium to watch Tommy Paul play. Rather, she was at the Arthur Ashe Stadium watching World No.1 Sinner play.

Wozniacki and Serena became good friends eventually, even as they shared an intense rivalry on the tennis court in the 2010s. Both of them are based near Miami too since years.

Interestingly, the duo have played twice at the US Open, i.e. in 2011 and 2014. And on both the occasions, Serena won in straight sets. The 2014 match was the women’s singles final, denying Wozniacki a golden opportunity to win a Grand Slam at Flushing Meadows.

Wozniacki has made it to the Round of 16 at the US Open 2024 after defeating Jessika Ponchet, 6-3, 6-2 on Saturday afternoon. Her next match is scheduled for Monday, although her opponent is yet to be revealed.