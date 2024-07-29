Caroline Wozniacki Goes Viral After Taking Mind Games to Next Level at the Olympics

Aug 29, 2019; Flushing, NY, USA; Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark reacts after defeating Danielle Collins of the USA (not pictured) the second round on day four of the 2019 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Caroline Wozniacki dug deep and had an incredible comeback win in the opening round of the singles event in the 2024 Olympics. One specific rally from the intense three-set match showing the Dane’s unique way of playing mind games with Mayar Sherif has gone viral.

It seemed as though Wozniacki was getting annoyed at Sherif’s grunting. In response, during the third game of the second set, the 34-year-old decided to mock the Egyptian by hilariously copying her grunt.

As soon as the video of the incident went viral on social media, tennis enthusiasts praised Wozniacki for her on-court shenanigans.

Caroline Wozniacki the ICON you are! https://t.co/qvx2BQirzk — Serena’s snatched wig (@Danidilo2) July 28, 2024

Hahahha Wozniacki is queen of mocking. — อวตัง (@avatunk) July 28, 2024

This was actually very funny. Love @CaroWozniacki — Jacob Stepaschko (@Jaccobabe) July 29, 2024

honestly caro is a queen for this. Sherif’s grunts must be the worst in WTA — gabriela (@xxxgwxx) July 28, 2024

On numerous other instances in her career, Wozniacki has had several instances regarding her opponents’ grunting. Earlier, she would often call out her opponents for unnecessarily grunting by complaining to the umpire. However, she has now found the perfect way of reacting to the same.

Caroline Wozniacki and her reactions to “fake” grunt

Caroline Wozniacki had one of her first on-court altercations with her opponent related to grunting in 2016. However, her most famous outburst came 2 years later.

During a third-round clash of the Qatar Open 2018, Wozniacki approached the umpire and accused Monica Niculescu of fake grunting. She was heard grumbling to the umpire, “It’s the only way she can win, is to put people off. It says in the rule book that you’re not allowed to grunt when your opponent’s about to hit. It is clear in the rule book. It’s normal? No it’s not.”

She continued her rant during her interaction with the media after clinching the 7-5, 6-1 win:

“She’ll change the grunt according to what she feels like. It’s disturbing. It’s one thing if you hit the ball and you start grunting straightaway, then you can grunt a little longer — I don’t have a problem with that. But it’s when you’re about to hit your shot and you’re prepared, and all of a sudden a grunt is coming. It’s in the rules that they’re not supposed to do that.”

Fans can expect Wozniacki to pull similar antics as the tournament continues. It’ll be interesting to see how her second-round tie against Danielle Collins goes about.