Chair Umpire Greg Allensworth Comes Into Spotlight Again After Controversial Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray Calls in First Half of 2024

Chair umpire Greg Allensworth is no stranger to controversy, and his recent decision to disqualify Denis Shapovalov has once again thrust him into the spotlight. During a heated match against Ben Shelton, Shapovalov repeatedly slammed his racket to the ground. He also responded to crowd taunts with harsh language, prompting Allensworth to default him based on these actions.

Shapovalov gets defaulted as Shelton has 3 match points in Washington He was defaulted for saying something to someone in the crowd who was bothering him as well as racquet throwing He loses all prize money & points from the week Not sure thats fair.. pic.twitter.com/BWcq6M1xfG — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 3, 2024



The incident quickly went viral, with many fans debating the severity of the punishment.

Greg Allensworth, the chair umpire at the Washington Open, has not had a great 2024 season far. He added to his woes after defaulting Denis Shapovalov on Friday. pic.twitter.com/LeiQBvnXXv — Wide World of Tennis (@tennisfan_dkr) August 3, 2024



Allensworth’s 2024 has been marked by more than just the Shapovalov incident. Earlier this year, at Indian Wells, he found himself at the center of another controversy involving Novak Djokovic.

During a match against Luca Nardi, Djokovic argued that a point should have been awarded to him. This happened after Nardi appeared to stop before casually pushing the ball back over the net. Djokovic insisted this was grounds for a hindrance call, but Allensworth disagreed.

“He literally stopped” A moment of contention during Novak Djokovic vs Luca Nardi…#TennisParadise pic.twitter.com/AlVndqqBZM — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) March 12, 2024



Citing the rules and stating that just because a player stops doesn’t automatically mean a hindrance should be called. Djokovic was visibly frustrated and continued to dispute the call even after the match.

In another contentious moment, Andy Murray lashed out at Allensworth during a match in Geneva. When he was forced to play under severe weather conditions, Murray argued that the conditions were unplayable and that the umpire should have better understood the situation.

After some heated exchanges, Allensworth eventually agreed to suspend the match. These incidents have raised questions about Allensworth’s decision-making on the ATP Tour, where he has officiated for many years. Fans and players alike have criticized his judgment, as seen before. Suggesting that he needs to be more cautious and considerate in his calls going forward.

Allensworth’s tenure as an umpire has been lengthy and filled with commendable and contentious moments. However, the recent spate of incidents, especially with high-profile players like Djokovic and Murray, has put his officiating style under intense scrutiny.

As the season progresses, Allensworth will need to navigate these criticisms carefully to maintain his position and respect within the sport. After all, an umpire plays a crucial role in maintaining fairness and order. However, as these recent episodes show, their decisions can sometimes become as much a part of the narrative as the matches themselves.