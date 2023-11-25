“Choosing Either Side May Have Consequences”: Iga Swiatek Wary on Issue That Divides America Too

Nov 1, 2023; Cancun, Mexico; Iga Swiatek (POL) in her press conference after her match against Coco Gauff (USA) on day four of the GNP Saguaros WTA Finals Cancun. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking to Polish media outlet Rzeczpospolita, Iga Swiatek revealed why she distances herself from politically sensitive subjects. She refused to take sides in the discussion regarding abortion laws in Poland, something which is a divisive topic in the United States as well. She stated she wanted to concentrate on her game and not divert her focus on explaining her stance.

Swiatek struggled with injuries in 2023 but managed to grab the Year-End No.1 rank after winning the WTA Finals. She also won the French Open and the WTA 1000 China Open. Her success has made her one of the most recognisable faces, as one of the few Polish global superstars especially from sport.

In an interview with Rzeczpospolita, she was asked if she would use her position as a world-famous athlete to speak up about international and domestic issues. She was specifically asked for her thoughts on the abortion laws in Poland, also a raging debate in the USA. Swiatek said she has considered talking about it but refrained since Polish politics is extremely partisan. She said she is not prepared for the lifelong consequences she may face for her words.

“I’ve thought about it a lot, but our country is so divided and politics is so emotionally charged that choosing either side may have consequences that I will have to face for the rest of my life, and I don’t feel ready for it. I don’t feel up to explaining to half the country why I said the way I did.”

Swiatek said she wants to speak about many important concerns, but if she does, she would be unable to fully focus on tennis. She said, after all, she is a tennis player and that is how she contributes to society.

“There are many issues worth raising. I would like to do it, but then I would create an environment for myself that would not allow me to fully concentrate on tennis, and let’s remember that I am, above all, an athlete, a tennis player. This is what I know, this is what I do, this is what I try to contribute to the world because this is what I am good at.”

The four-time Grand Slam winner believed picking sides in such issues would put increased pressure on her. She concluded by stating she does her part for social causes.

“By becoming an attorney for one of the parties, I would be putting too much on my shoulders. And I feel like I try to do a lot on social issues anyway.”

Unlike Iga Swiatek, American players did not shy away from taking a stand on abortion

Until June 2022, abortion was a constitutional right in the United States. Women had the choice to abort until the 24th week of their pregnancy. However, the Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe vs Wade judgment which provided this right. Now, each state is free to decide whether to allow abortions or ban them. Many states moved to completely outlaw the practice.

American tennis players were vocal in voicing their displeasure with this judgment. Coco Gauff made her disappointment clear in a post on X (formerly Twitter) while expressing concerns about how illegal abortions will continue. Andy Roddick also disapproved of the ruling, taking a much more political stance.

Billie Jean King, who revealed getting an abortion in 1971 a few years ago, called it a ‘sad day’ in the history of the United States. Japanese star Naomi Osaka, who has an American father, also stood against the decision.

Abortion is illegal in Poland except in specific cases involving criminal acts or medical danger. Iga Swiatek may have refused to discuss it now but she cannot be admonished for prioritising her career. Only 22 and already one of the best in this generation, she has a long career in front of her which she will look to safeguard from political pressure.