Jannik Sinner Reacts After Serena Williams Tries to Distract Him During Interview: WATCH

Tied for the worst loss of his career, Daniil Medvedev was demolished by Jannik Sinner in the semi-final of the Miami Open 2024. Sinner beat Medvedev 6-1, 6-2, and marched ahead to play Grigor Dimitrov in the final. Jannik Sinner was playing on another level, and Medvedev had no answers.

During an interview with the Tennis Channel after the match, Sinner talked about his preparations for the match and his feelings after the win. Just when the interview was ending, Sinner was playfully distracted from the background, albeit by a tennis legend.

Tennis icon Serena Williams was in Miami, watching Jannik Sinner’s match against Daniil Medvedev. As the interview with Tennis Channel was finishing, the interviewer said that Serena Williams was trying to get Sinner’s reaction and distract him from the interview. Here’s what he said.

He said, “Serena’s making, she’s making noise on the background trying to distract you from your interview over here. Everyone came to watch you today, everyone came to watch you.”

He was smiling while saying that. Both Sinner and he were laughing through this happy moment for the 22-year-old Italian. Serena Williams and Jannik Sinner share a good rapport. Williams even lauded Sinner very highly after his win against Medvedev; a praise that will mean a lot for Sinner.

After Sinner won against Medvedev, Serena Williams met and hugged him. She was over the moon with Sinner’s prowess after the match and wanted to tell him that personally.

“No seriously though! The way I could see the power, I was like ‘Wow’! Night and Day. Unbelievable. Congratulations,” said Williams to Sinner.

For a 22-year-old rising tennis superstar, it must’ve been a surreal experience to get that compliment from Serena Williams, the 23-time Grand Slam winner. After that, Serena Williams also met with Grigor Dimitrov, the Bulgarian player she considers her ‘brother’. Williams greeted him and wished him luck also. During the match, she was also constantly cheering Dimitrov to win. Dimitrov won the match, beating Alexander Zverev 6-4, 6-7 (4-7), 6-4. Williams also greeted Dimitrov after his win.

Jannik Sinner and Grigor Dimitrov will now play the Miami Open 2024 final on Sunday 31st March. They have met 3 times together in the past, and Sinner takes the lead with 2-1 in head-to-head. Dimitrov did beat Sinner at the ATP Masters 1000 Rome in 2020 and Sinner beat him in the Miami Open and Beijing Open last year. It should be a great match.