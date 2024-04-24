Carlos Alcaraz Candidly Reveals How He Felt While Playing Rafael Nadal for the First Time on ATP Tour: WATCH

Carlos Alcaraz will be back to defend his title at the Madrid Open 2024 but in 2021, he was still a novice to the tournament and tennis altogether. On his 18th birthday, Alcaraz played one of his idols Rafael Nadal for the first time in his career. The experience was nerve-racking for the then-teenager, quite akin to what Darwin Blanch might be feeling at present.

Before facing Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz did well to beat a higher-ranked Adrian Mannarino in the first round, 6-4, 6-0. But facing Nadal was a different ball game altogether for Alcaraz and the 22-time Grand Slam champion pounced on that opportunity.

Rafael Nadal won easily, 6-1, 6-2. Looking back at that experience 3 years later, Carlos Alcaraz remembered what it felt like and he gave a candid answer with raw and unadulterated expressions in an Instagram video by Eurosport.

“It’s difficult. Honestly, it’s difficult to face him the first time, you know in 2021, I was so scared. I’m not going to lie. I couldn’t play, I mean his presence, the atmosphere that you feel, it’s unbelievable. You know, it’s difficult. But I, you know, the next time we learn a lot, how to deal with that situations. And we are tennis players. We have to deal with that situations if you want to be the best, you know. And next time that I face him, I didn’t feel scared. I just want to beat him. I just wanted to, go for it, and that’s all you have to think about it. But I’m not going to lie. That is difficult,” Alcaraz was quoted as saying in the video.

But Alcaraz learnt from that experience clearly as the rivalry became more exciting with time. In the 2022 Indian Wells Masters, Nadal won 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 in the semi-final but the quality of tennis was at its highest class.

Alcaraz lost narrowly but covered up for that soon by clinching a famous victory over Nadal in the 2022 Madrid Open quarterfinals. The World No.3 came out on top 6-2, 1-6, 6-3 and also went on to overcome Novak Djokovic en route to winning the title.

This time too, fans would be hoping for a Carlos Alcaraz vs Rafael Nadal match in the Madrid Open. However, since Alcaraz is in the bottom half of the draw and Nadal is in the top half, it is unlikely that the clash would take place since their best chance of playing is in the final. But if they do, Alcaraz will have a good chance to get their head-to-head to 2-2.