8 Interesting Facts About Serena Williams You May Not Know Including Music Video & Movie Appearances

Sep 2, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Serena Williams (USA) stands on the court after her match against Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) (not pictured) on day five of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Serena Williams is often hailed as the greatest women’s tennis player of all time. The American has won 24 Grand Slam titles in a career that had panned for over 15 years. Williams retired after the US Open in 2022, leaving a big void in tennis.

Advertisement

Serena Williams is just as fun a character off the court as she is on it. The American was always a crowd favorite during her playing days and loved to interact with them. Williams has been playing tennis since the age of four and soon went on to conquer the tennis world. Now, post-retirement, the American has ventured into business and handles her own brand. This is just one of the many interesting facts about the great Serena Williams.

Serena Williams and her rapid rise to fame

Serena Williams and her sister Venus Williams competed in the French Open doubles in 1999. The duo won the tournament as a teenage duo to everyone’s surprise. However, Serena Williams was just getting started. The American burst into the scene as a 17-year-old, winning the US Open title at the singles tournament in the same year, 1999. This was the first of 24 women’s singles Grand Slam titles won by the American superstar.

Advertisement

Serena Williams featured in a music video

Williams featured with Alicia Keys, Kerry Washington, and Kanye West in Common’s 2007 music video. Rapper Common asked a star studded lineup to feature in his music video, “I Want You.” Serena Williams obliged and took part in it, taking the tennis community by storm.

She also appeared in Beyonce’s video album Lemonade in 2016. She can be seen in the music video for “Sorry” with a number of other well-known women.

Serena Slam of 2002 and 2014

“Serena Slam” is a special term to describe Serena Williams’ accomplishment of winning the Grand Slam of tennis four times in a row. In 2002–2003, Williams won the French Open, Wimbledon, US Open, and Australian Open back-to-back. She repeated this historic achievement in 2014. The American achieved a “Calendar-year Grand Slam” in 2015 when she won all four Grand Slams in a single year.

Serena Williams’ movie appearances

Serena has had a number of well-known roles in TV series, movies, and commercials over the years. The American has appeared in an episode in Sabrina: the Teenage Witch where she played herself, and an appearance in Avatar: The Last Airbender where she provided the voice of Meng. Also, Serena starred as herself in the 2009 comedy Pink Panther 2.

Williams has helped build a school for poor

The American has built a school for poor in Uganda. Williams has always been on the forefront when helping people in need. However, she decided to completely fund for the school and built it in Uganda. Along with that, the Serena Williams Fund, has funded schools in Jamaica, Kenya, and Uganda.

Advertisement

Williams met her husband in Rome

It is reported that Serena Williams met her now-husband, Alex Ohanian in the city of Rome. The couple met at the Hotel Cavalieri Hilton in Rome back in 2015, when the American was competing in a tournament. Rome is also Williams’ favorite city in the world.

Comeback from maternity break

In 2017, Serena Williams announced her pregnancy and took a break from tour. The American was back playing tennis in 2018 and looked at the top of her game. During her comeback year, she reached the final of the Wimbledon and the US Open. Since then, she made it to the semi-finals and the finals of various tournaments before retiring in 2022.

Life post retirement

Williams retired from professional tennis in 2022. The American said she wanted to spend more time with her family post her retirement. Williams is married to Alex Ohanian and has a daughter as well. The American has ventured into fashion, beauty, and accessories after her retirement from tennis. She is now a full-time businesswoman.