Coco Gauff, Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton Nominate Themselves for Top Sporting Honor They Will Never Achieve for United States

Top players on the ATP and WTA Tours find it essential to have a great trainer in their coaching staff. For the American players in particular, these trainers seem to be adding boxing as an exercise in their workout regime. Hence, Coco Gauff, Ben Shelton, and Taylor Fritz praised their boxing skills when they got a chance.

Amidst the ongoing French Open 2024, during a media session with Tennis Channel, top players were asked to list the names of their peers who could hypothetically win gold at the Olympics 2024 in different sporting events.

When asked to name players who would succeed in boxing, Tommy Paul lauded Riley Opelka. However, Paul’s compatriots, i.e Coco Gauff, Ben Shelton, and Taylor Fritz – all backed themselves.

So unless all of them switch to boxing professionally, there is no way they are winning a gold medal for the United States in the Olympics in the sport.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tennis (@tennischannel)

Clearly, the Americans value their upper body strength more and believe that boxing is the way to go. Apart from increasing muscle strength, the combat sport also helps in increasing stamina and speed.

While Fritz and Shelton haven’t outrightly spoken about their opinions on boxing, its impact is evident on them after seeing powerful serves and forehands. As for Gauff, the 20-year-old has been vocal about the positive effect boxing has had on her game.

Why Did Coco Gauff Start Boxing?

In a constant search for new methods to improve her game, Coco Gauff believes that boxing has been a great addition to her regime. Back in 2023, the Florida native explained how boxing was introduced to her to increase her heart rate.

“My fitness coach Stephane is trying to find extra ways to get me tired and do extra cardio because my heart rate doesn’t stay high for long. Hopefully I will be in the game for another 20 years and so you have to make it fun and change it up,” Gauff said in a BBC column, per Tennis365.

Coco Gauff spoke about the change in her workout regime ahead of the French Open 2023. Unfortunately, her run in the Grand Slam had concluded after a quarter-final loss to Iga Swiatek.

This time, Gauff has a chance for a rematch with Swiatek if she is able to get past Ons Jabeur in Tuesday’s quarter-final clash. At the time of writing this report, the American youngster was fighting her way back into the match by leading 4-2 in the second set after losing the first, 4-6.

If the 20-year-old American does manage to ultimately win the French Open, it won’t be surprising to see many other players on both tours also begin boxing as a potential workout to master.