When Coco Gauff Revealed How Allegedly Dating Jalen Sera Gave Her a ‘New Perspective’

Tennis sensation Coco Gauff has been making headlines for her incredible performances on the court. But there’s another aspect of her life that’s caught fans’ attention—her love life. While Gauff hasn’t directly named her boyfriend, it is evident from her interviews and social media activity that she is still in a relationship and going strong at it.

Although she’s been careful about keeping the details of her relationship private, Gauff recently let slip a few nuggets which has made fans speculate about her boyfriend’s identity. Gauff admitted in an interview with Time Magazine in 2024 that dating someone from outside of tennis has helped her find some balance in her life as well as give her a different perspective about things.

Now, who is this mystery man? Here’s what we know so far: he’s from Atlanta, which is also where Gauff spent her early years. And there’s a fun twist—her mom, Candi Gauff, was his fourth-grade teacher. Gauff also mentioned that her boyfriend is into acting and plays the guitar.

Based on a lot of Gauff’s social media activity in the last 12 months and the description above, the man who fits the bill seems to be Jalen Sera. In fact, Gauff and Sera shared a dinner date at the French Open 2024 and that conversation hinted at the fact that they are more than just friends.

Sera’s comment stood out in the post, to which Gauff reacted as well.

In the lead-up to her 2023 US Open victory, Coco shared that she and Sera talked late into the night before her big match. THat helped her relax and prepare mentally for the final. It’s clear he’s a positive influence in her life.

Gauff has been linked to other names in the past, like fellow tennis star Ben Shelton. But she has not only categorically denied the rumor but has also found someone who really understands her world.

As she continues to dominate the tennis world, it’s clear that Gauff’s got a lot going for her—both on the court and off. The defending champion will next face Tatjana Maria in the second round on Wednesday.