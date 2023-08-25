Coco Gauff “Can Be Compared to Jannik Sinner”: Novak Djokovic’s Former Coach Fires Warning to American’s Rivals

Boris Becker, a 6-time Wimbledon champion, has touted Coco Gauff as ‘one of the favourites’ to claim her maiden Grand Slam at the US Open 2023. Gauff is on a great run of form having won the Cincinnati Masters but is still awaiting a major breakthrough in her career. Becker has compared Gauff to Jannik Sinner as one of the rising stars who can win the US Open.

Becker, who has previously coached stars like Novak Djokovic himself, feels that tennis needs a superstar player like Coco Gauff to compete with top women’s players like Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka. Gauff is yet to win a Grand Slam having come the closest at French Open in 2022, when she lost in the final.

Coco Gauff a favorite at US Open?

Wimbledon 2023 was one to forget for Coco Gauff, as the American was ousted in the first round by qualifier Sofia Kenin. Coming into the US Open, Gauff has won the biggest title of her young career, by winning the Cincinnati Masters. Having won the Washington Open as well, Gauff is in a fantastic run of form and Becker thinks that the young prodigy is making American fans dream again.

Gauff was touted as the next tennis superstar at the age of 15, when she made a breakthrough at Grand Slams. Becker believes that being considered as the next star, at such young age, puts too much pressure on players and Gauff felt the burden of expectations. However, Becker thinks that Gauff is now ready for the next step and could be considered one of the favorites for the US Open.

“She won the tournament in Washington and beat the world number one Swiatek for the first time in the semi-finals in Cincinnati to win the final against [Karolina] Muchova. In this respect, I call this a breakthrough, it can be compared to [Jannik] Sinner, and now she is also in the tight circle of the absolute top favourites for the US Open, and that is nice for the scene.”

After a tough few years facing the burden of expectations, Gauff is finally on her way to the top and being considered among favorites. The American teenager would be hoping to follow up her Cincinnati Open victory by lighting up the US Open.

Gauff is the superstar tennis needs

Becker believes that tennis needs a women’s superstar for it to flourish even further. Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka and currently the top two WTA players attracting interest and competing for titles but Becker believes that Gauff can be the next tennis superstar to take the sports forward.

Becker believes that Gauff has the personality and charisma needed to lead the next generation of tennis. The German believes that America is ‘promise land of tennis’, and as an American, Gauff can take it’s full advantage.

“She is a great personality with a lot of charisma. She comes from America, which is the promised land of tennis with the most big tournaments. The women’s scene needs a superstar, and I’ll say Coco Gauff is one.”

Becker admitted that Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka are the two favorites going into the US Open but believes that more players have a chance to win. The German believes that winning is contagious and it will be hard to keep Gauff away from a major title for too long. Becker predicts Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff to be the top-3 at the US Open.