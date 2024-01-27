5 Players Against Whom Alexander Zverev Has Choked in Grand Slams Ft. Novak Djokovic

Sep 4, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Alexander Zverev of Germany sits in his player’s chair after his match against Jannik Sinner of Italy (not pictured) on day eight of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Alexander Zverev lost to Daniil Medvedev in a thrilling Australian Open semi-final. The German was two sets up and two points away from another Grand Slam final, however, the Russian had other plans. Medvedev won two tie-breaks in a row to win the third and fourth set, before winning the match in the deciding fifth set.

Advertisement

Alexander Zverev has come close to winning a Grand Slam title a few times but has failed at the last few hurdles. The German has lost a few matches which he should have won having got the control of the game. However, Zverev failed to get past the finishing line and is still without a major title in his career. Here is a list of few matches that Zverev should have won, but ended up losing.

Alexander Zverev vs Novak Djokovic, US open 2021

Alexander Zverev and Novak Djokovic played out a thriller in the semi-finals of the US Open 2021. The Serbian was chasing a historic calendar slam but got off to a slow start losing the first set. However, Djokovic won the next two sets to take a 2-1 lead. Zverev won the fourth set but lost the deciding set to lose the match 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.

Advertisement

Zverev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas, French Open 2021

Zverev and Tsitsipas faced off at the French Open semi-final in 2021. Tsitsipas started off brightly to take a two sets to love lead, but Zverev fought back to level it going into the deciding set. However, the German could not contain the Greek and ended up losing the match 6-3 6-3 4-6 4-6 6-3 in Paris. This was Tsitispas’ first ever semi-final win at a Grand Slam stage.a

Zverev vs Dominic Thiem, US Open 2020

Alexander Zverev was one set away from winning his maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open 2020. The German star took a two sets to love lead against the Austrian and looked set to win the final. However, Thiem fought back from two sets to love down to stage a remarkable comeback and win his first ever Grand Slam title. Thiem defeated Zverev 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(6) to win the title.

Advertisement

Zverev vs Milos Raonic, Wimbledon 2017

Alexander Zverev and Milos Raonic played out a five set thriller at the Wimbledon 2017. The German took to lead twice in the match but could not get over the line against the veteran Canadian. Raonic won the match 4-6, 7-5, 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 to qualify for the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Alexander Zverev vs Daniil Medvedev, Australian Open 2024

Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev played out an Australian Open classic in the semi-finals. The German got off to a perfect start winning the first two sets. However, the Russian won the next two sets in tie-breaks to push the semi-final into a deciding final set. Eventually, Medvedev won the final set as well as Zverev lost the match after having a two sets to love lead.