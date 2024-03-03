mobile app bar

Sebastian Baez vs Alejandro Tabilo Prediction and Chile Open 2024 Final Live Streaming: Tabilo Aims to Win Title on Home Soil

Atharva Upasani
Published

Sebastian Baez vs Alejandro Tabilo prediction

Images Credits: Sebastian Baez © Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports | Alejandro Tabilo © Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The final of the Chile Open 2024 is set to be a blockbuster event. The Sebastian Baez vs Alejandro Tabilo clash is set for the final, as both players looked at their best throughout the tournament. Baez has been in flawless form throughout the tournament. The Argentine has not dropped a set since his first round win and will start the final as the favorite.

However, Alejandro Tabilo is more than capable of an upset. The Chilean will be supported by a vocal home crowd and fancy his chances of a title win. The temperature in Chile is expected to be around 21 Degrees Celsius with clear skies. The SportsRush predicts Sebastian Baez to win the match in three sets.

What is the Sebastian Baez vs Alejandro Tabilo head to head?

Sebastian Baez and Alejandro Tabilo have met before once on the ATP Tour, with Tabilo winning their only clash. That was in the quarterfinals at the Cordoba Open in 2022.

Where to watch Sebastian Baez vs Alejandro Tabilo live?

The Sebastian Baez vs Alejandro Tabilo clash will be telecasted across the United States on Tennis Channel at 5.30 PM on Sunday, March 3. The match will also be telecasted on Challenger TV across Europe.

How much is the Chile Open 2024 prize money?

The winner of the Chile Open 2024 will win $100,640 USD in prize money, while the runner up will take home $58,705 USD.

What is the Alejandro Tabilo ranking?

Alejandro Tabilo is ranked No.51 in the world.

What is the Sebastian Baez ranking?

Sebastian Baez is ranked 21st in the world in the ATP rankings. Also, this is the highest career ranking of the Argentine who will start the Chile Open final as the favorite.

