Coco Gauff Comes Up With Unique Way of Training at French Open, Brad Gilbert Has 2-Word Comment

Coco Gauff is having a great run at the French Open 2024. The 20-year-old, who remains the biggest hope for an American to win the title, always manages to enthrall the crowd on court and fans off the court with her antics. In a recent video, Gauff was doing some drills with her female trainer, and it caught the attention of her coach Brad Gilbert.

The official French Open page shared a post on X, where Gauff performed an interesting drill with her trainer. In the middle of the Grand Slam, her training method was surely eye-catching.

She was practicing with two tennis balls, both thrown simultaneously at her. In a setup that resembled the inside of a gym, Gauff’s female trainer was throwing one tennis ball in one direction and the other immediately after in another. The drill tested Gauff’s reflexes, movements, and agility.

She had to bend in one instance, rise and catch the ball in another instance, and then bend back to catch it again. It was all happening within seconds.

Brad Gilbert wrote under the post, “Let’s go.”

Gilbert also posted a slew of emojis to indicate his excitement for his pupil. Several other users also commented under the post, most of whom were encouraging enough towards Gauff.

She performed this drill before her dominating 6-2, 6-4 win against Dayana Yastremska in the third round of the tournament. Coco Gauff has always found unique and interesting ways to keep herself physically and mentally fit before a match. While music always helps her before a match, Tic Tac Toe is another example of it.

Coco Gauff Went Viral for Her Unique Training Method After 2023 US Open Win

The biggest win of Coco Gauff’s life so far remains the 2023 US Open. She became a tennis superstar overnight, and interest in her life peaked after that. Her reels and videos too started getting viral, one of which was her unique method of training.

Spanish publications like Marca covered Gauff’s intense training that involved playing Tic Tac Toe. The only difference being that instead of playing it on paper, she was playing it on the court with a training partner.

The Tic Tac Toe design was made on the court, and Gauff and her partner had to run back and forth to get the blocks (unique to each player) and place them accordingly. It was both fun to watch and fun for her.

Gauff is now ready and raring to take on Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur in the quarterfinals, which is scheduled to take place on Tuesday. The American is also playing in the women’s doubles event with Kateřina Siniaková and is expected to play her third round match on the same day.