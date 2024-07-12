Coco Gauff Gives Serena Williams Huge Shoutout For Comedy at ESPY Awards 2024

Serena Williams has not only won 23 women’s singles Grand Slams in her career, but she is also a fashionista, an entrepreneur, and a business owner of various brands and sporting teams. But who would’ve thought that the American is also a great host and has a terrific sense of humor? Williams is hosting the 2024 ESPY Awards, and she brought her ‘A’ game in there as well. More than anybody, it’s her lifelong fan Coco Gauff who’s enjoying it the most.

Gauff took to X to share her excitement about Williams hosting the ESPY Awards. Gauff said she’s loving it with a ‘haha’ message, indicating how funny Williams has been while hosting.

hahaha i am loving @serenawilliams hosting the #ESPYS24 — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) July 12, 2024

Gauff isn’t wrong as Williams’ opening monologue is filled with hilarious references from the sporting as well as pop culture world. Williams name-dropped Caitlin Clark, Larry Bird, Kendrick Lamar, and Rob Lowe among many others in her monologue.

Gauff, who has been a lifelong fan of Williams and one whom she idolized all her life, was in awe of her hero’s talent. Gauff was present at the event too, and she enjoyed the way Williams hosted.

Hosting the ESPYs isn’t anyone’s cup of tea. It has previously been hosted by Stephen Curry (2022) of the Golden State Warriors, John Cena (2016), and Samuel L Jackson (2009), among many other notable names. But Williams held her own and entertained the esteemed crowd gathered there.

Gauff won an award in the presence of Williams

At the 2024 awards, Gauff won the ESPY for ‘Best Tennis Player’. She was nominated alongside Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, and Iga Swiatek in the category. Some would say it was controversial to give the award to Gauff because even though the 20-year-old did win the 2023 US Open, she hasn’t been able to replicate the same kind of performance since.

On the other hand, Swiatek just dominated the clay court tournaments. She won the Madrid Open, the Italian Open, and the French Open in succession. Furthermore, she has also been the world’s no. 1 player for more than 100 weeks now. Despite that, the Polish star didn’t win the award.

Meanwhile, Gauff was also nominated for the Best Athlete – Women’s Sports category. But it was won by A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces, WNBA.