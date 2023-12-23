Coco Gauff Pays Epic Tribute to Novak Djokovic, Delights Fans By Completing Set of Challenges: WATCH

Coco Gauff, of the United States, celebrates after defeating Linda Noskova, of Czech Republic, during their third-round match of the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio. Image Credits: © Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Coco Gauff is back training after a break in the off-season. The 19-year-old is most likely in Florida at the moment and will go into the season with a lot of expectations thanks to a fantastic second half of 2023. Gauff is enjoying her training sessions as a fan recently posted a video of the US Open 2023 champion attempting the ‘Novak Djokovic Flexibility challenge’.

Earlier, Novak Djokovic has uploaded a video on his social media account and challenged fans and players alike to copy it. The Serbian was seen standing on one leg and touching the ground, before extending the leg fully over his head. Recently, Coco Gauff took on this challenge and passed it with flying colors. She completed this challenge with ease, in just nine seconds.

Novak Djokovic is widely regarded as one of the fittest players on the ATP Tour. The 36-year-old apparently excels at gymnastics, Tai Chi and yoga amongst physical activities besides skiing, making him flexible. But Gauff has shown that she might be able to challenge him in the long-run in this regard. Gauff responding to Djokovic’s challenge by doing the flexibility test is one of the example of Gauff’s attitude towards fitness.

Coco Gauff was also seen doing a practice session with an eye patch over her left eye. The American hit forehands and backhands with just one eye while practicing on court. This ‘pirate’ technique is used to help players keep their dominant eye on the ball during matches.

It is interesting to note that Gauff enjoying herself at practice via unique ways of training is a brainchild of her coach Brad Gilbert and his team. Gilbert is a huge believer of letting a professional player be themselves while training to enjoy their game, having gone with a similar approach with the likes of former Grand Slam champion, Andy Roddick and Andre Agassi as well in the past.

Coco Gauff will begin 2024 season at the ASB Classic

Coco Gauff is set begin her 2024 season with a title defense at ASB Classic. The American won the title in Auckland, New Zealand last year, without dropping a set throughout the tournament. In 2024, the American is the top seed again and favorite to defend her title. However, Gauff will face some serious competition this time.

The tournament will include some of the top players in women’s tennis like Elina Svitolina, Lesia Tsurenko, and Marie Bouzkova. All these players are among the top 50 players in the WTA rankings. Meanwhile, Emma Raducanu and Caroline Wozniacki have recieved wildcards to participate at the event. This tournament will be perfect warm-up for the players, who are set to participate at the Australian Open in January.