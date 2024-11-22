Rafael Nadal’s Unseen 30-Minute Video Before ‘Miracle’ Australian Open 2022 Final Against Daniil Medvedev Goes Viral

Jan 18, 2023; Melbourne, VICTORIA, Australia; Rafael Nadal after his second-round match against Mackenzie McDonald on day three of the 2023 Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park. Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Rafael Nadal pulled off one of the biggest upsets in sporting history during the Australian Open 2022 final. A 35-year-old Nadal defied all odds by recovering from a two-set deficit to register one of the most improbable championship wins ever.

Over the past two years, tennis fans have been gushing over Nadal’s win at the Rod Laver Arena on 30th January 2022. And now, fans have been blessed with a new clip to talk about, thanks to the Australian Open social media team.

This unseen clip shows all the activities that are involved in Rafa’s preparation before a crucial match.

Right at the 30-minute mark, before setting foot on the court, the Spaniard begins his warm-up. He loosens his body to activate his muscles, especially his arms. After 10 minutes of dynamic warm-up, Nadal starts getting his fingers taped.

Nadal spent a few minutes shadow-hitting without a racket, then transitioned to using one. Afterward, he exited the player gym and spent around nine minutes in the locker room to emerge with his bags. While he was waiting for the announcer to introduce him, the Mallorca native also indulged in two final rituals – running the length of the hall & jumping three times in the tunnel.

Routines of a 22x Grand Slam champion pic.twitter.com/Ob0BPoVzkL — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) November 21, 2024

Approximately five and a half hours later, Nadal mounted an incredible comeback victory. With a scoreline of 2–6, 6–7, 6–4, 6–4, 7–5, the southpaw clinched a historic 22nd Grand Slam.

Sadly, Rafa has been unable to come anywhere close to lifting the title in Melbourne since then. He reached the second round in 2023 but didn’t participate in the event this past year. However, there is a possibility of him surprising his fans in Australia by visiting the Rod Laver Arena next January.

Has Nadal hinted at an appearance at the Australian Open 2025?

Soon after Nadal played the final match of his professional career, the Australian Open social media team uploaded a pre-recorded message. This clip consisted of Rafa thanking his Aussie fans for all of their support over the years.

“Thank you very much to all the Australians for all the love and support that I received during all those years that have been unforgettable,” Nadal began.

He then revealed his love for the country and his desire to visit, but not as a player – rather, as a tourist and a tennis fan.

“I am sure that there are still important things to do in the future. I love the country and even if I have been there plenty of times to play tennis, now I need to come back to watch some tennis, but at the same time to enjoy your lovely country. So many thanks and I hope to see you very, very soon,” Rafa concluded.

Considering that he has some “important things” to do, it is safe to assume that these activities are tennis-related. Additionally, the “very, very soon” comment makes one wonder if Nadal would be in the stands for the Australian Open 2025 to bid farewell to the fans – something that he wasn’t able to do in his last visit to the country.