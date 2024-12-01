5 Most Memorable Moments of the Novak Djokovic vs Juan Martin del Potro Rivalry

Sep 9, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Juan Martin Del Potro (L) of Argentina and Novak Djokovic of Serbia poses with the runner-up and championship trophies (respectively) on day fourteen of the 2018 U.S. Open tennis tournament. Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-Imagn Images

Juan Martin del Potro is concluding his glorious career after being on the ATP Tour for almost two decades. The Argentine’s lingering injury issues prevented him from receiving a proper farewell till now. This has prompted him to schedule an exhibition match – “El Ultimo Desafio” – as a send-off from professional tennis.

Novak Djokovic graciously accepted the invitation to be “Delpo’s” opponent for this highly anticipated showdown. A day before “The Last Challenge”, the two players even embraced each other as Djoko landed at the airport in Buenos Aires. This wholesome moment gave fans an insight into the strong relationship the two share.

To delve deeper into the strong bond between them, here are five moments from their rivalry that highlight their camaraderie and mutual respect.

Friendly banter during the US Open 2024

Djokovic and del Potro were involved in some light-hearted banter that became one of the most memorable incidents from the US Open 2024. As the two took on the court at the Arthur Ashe Stadium ahead of the main draw’s commencement, both players would hilariously boast about their iconic victories against the other.

Djoko began this verbal exchange by reminding his rival of his win at the US Open 2018 final.

“My greatest success ever was beating Juan Martin del Potro in the final of US Open in 2018,” Djoko said.

The Argentine didn’t hold back. He shed light on his first-round win over Nole at the 2016 Rio Olympics. “My biggest success was beating you in Rio,” Delpo said.

To add salt to his wounds, Djoko also spoke about the loss he sustained against del Potro in the 2012 London Olympics’ third-place match.

“And in London! Delpo is my nemesis at the Olympic Games. He’s been my slayer.”

Djokovic while practicing with Juan Martin del Potro at the US Open “Was winning the gold medal your greatest achievement?” Novak: “My greatest success ever was beating Juan Martin del Potro in the final of US Open in 2018.” Juan: “My biggest success was beating you in… pic.twitter.com/OKMBEaqLJm — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 21, 2024

Del Potro jokes about potentially facing Djokovic at Wimbledon 2017

Novak Djokovic and Juan Martin del Potro faced each other thrice before the halfway mark of the 2017 tennis season. There was a chance they could face off for the fourth time in just seven months if both had won their second-round matches at Wimbledon.

Del Potro humorously reacted to the possibility, joking that Djokovic kept running into him at tournaments because the Serb missed him during his injury absences.

“When I look at the draw I try to find Roger or Djokovic and see who’s going to be my opponent. Yes, (Novak seems to be always in my section of the draw). Maybe he missed me when I was out,” Del Potro hilariously said.

The Tandil native suffered a shocking loss against Ernests Gulbis in the second round, preventing the two from facing each other.

Djokovic calls Del Potro a “gentle giant” ahead of their US Open 2018 finals

Despite the high stakes, there was no animosity between the two players ahead of the US Open 2018 final. The Serbian star, known for his sportsmanship, praised his opponent, not just for his on-court prowess but also for his noteworthy character off the court. In a lighthearted yet heartfelt comment, Djokovic affectionately even referred to Del Potro as a “gentle giant.”

“He has a big game, but at the same time he nurtures the right values in life. He cares about his family, he cares about his friends, he respects everyone. He treats others the way he wants others to treat him. I think that’s why people love him.”

The action-packed final that lasted nearly three hours eventually ended 6-3, 7-6, 6-3 in Djoko’s favor.

Djokovic backs the Argentine to have a strong 2014 season

Juan Martin del Potro had a respectable performance during the 2013 season. He reached the semifinal at Wimbledon, reached two Masters 1000 finals, and lifted four titles. Additionally, he also clinched wins over top-ranked players such as Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Andy Murray in the year.

Such an impressive campaign prompted Djoko to back him for a strong 2014 season as well.

“Delpo (Juan Martin Del Potro) played excellent tennis this year and he can definitely surprise us next season – he’s the one to watch out for,” Djoko predicted.

Unfortunately, Juan Martín del Potro’s 2014 season was cut short after just 10 matches due to a severe left wrist injury. In March, he underwent surgery to repair the damage, effectively ending his season.

This setback had significant implications for his career, as Del Potro fell outside the ATP Top 100 rankings and struggled to regain the exceptional level of play he had prior to the injury.

Djokovic’s “drunk” performance against Del Potro in 2013

Novak Djokovic and Juan Martin Del Potro faced each other 20 times at the ATP level in their careers. But their meeting at the Shanghai Masters 2013 final has to be the most peculiar.

Djoko began the match with an incredible display of skill, clinching the opening set 6-1. However, his performance in the second set took a massive dip. During this set, the Serb would often lose his balance and had animated reactions, appearing as though he was drunk.

To make it clear – no, Djokovic wasn’t intoxicated. It seemed as though he was fatigued due to a tedious week.

Del Potro capitalized on Djoko being slightly out of form, winning the second set 6-3. However, Djokovic managed to regroup in the deciding set, rediscovering his form and resilience. In a closely contested battle, the Serbian ultimately clinched a thrilling 7-6 victory.