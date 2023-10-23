Ben Shelton Set to Beat Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz in Sensational Achievement After Japan Open Win

Sept 8, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Ben Shelton of the USA celebrates a winner to Novak Djokovic of Serbia in a men s singles semifinal on day twelve of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Shelton won his first-ever ATP title at the Tokyo Open in Japan on Sunday. The American rose to fame after his brilliant run at the US Open where he was defeated at the semi-final stage by the eventual winner Novak Djokovic. This win in Tokyo is Shelton’s first of what could be many more ATP titles in the future.

Ben Shelton is still only 20 years of age and with a big future ahead of him. The likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are touted as the next tennis superstars but the American has now added his name to the list as well. Shelton has a complete game, capable of beating any opponent on any given day.

How Shelton is set to achieve a rare record

Ben Shelton is on a verge of an impressive record. Despite winning his first ever ATP title aged 21, and after two years of professional tennis, the American is set to finish in the top-15 rankings in the world. Winning or doing well in high-profile tournaments hold the key in a player going up the rankings and Shelton has certainly not disappointed despite some failures to learn from along the way.

In fact, the likes of Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz had to wait a lot longer to finish in top 15 after winning their first ATP title. Rafael Nadal won his first ATP title in 2004 at the age of 18 but finished that year ranked number 51. Similarly, current World No.2, Carlos Alcaraz won his first title in 2021 at the age of 18 as well but finished the year ranked number 31. The Italian star, Jannik Sinner finished the 2020 season at No.37 in the rankings after winning his first ATP title at the age of 19.

Ben Shelton will be proud of this achievement and would hope to win more major titles in the upcoming season. A top 15 ranking after winning a maiden ATP title is a rare feat. Shelton is most likely to next play in the Paris Masters 2023, which would be held in a few weeks time.

Ben Shelton ranking, prize money and net worth

Shelton has won $1,931,689 as prize money in 2023. The American has enjoyed a breakthrough season, going deep in two Grand Slams, i.e Australian Open quarterfinals and the US Open semifinals. Now Shelton has got a major title to his name for the first time and tennis fans would expect more from the American in coming years.

The American is thought to have an estimated net worth of over $2 million USD in 2023 as per multiple media reports. Shelton’s net worth is primarily derived from the prize money he has received over his career. Ben Shelton has won $972,224 in prize money thus far in 2023. Meanwhile, his total career prize money is $1,425,487.