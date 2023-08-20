Coco Gauff Reveals ‘Best Advice’ From Former Andy Murray and Andre Agassi Coach

Coco Gauff has recently added the much-sought-after coach Brad Gilbert to her team. The American tennis coach has trained high-profile athletes like Andre Agassi and Andy Murray previously and it’s safe to say that his impact was evident on Gauff’s game right away as she won her biggest career title at Washington Open. The American teen sensation was full of praise for her coach, who has ‘changed her game’ to another level and recently revealed the ‘best advice’ she’s gotten from him.

Gauff is enjoying a good run of form as she tries to follow-up on her triumph at Washington with a title at Cincinnati Open. However, it will not be an easy win if she is to lift the title. Having beaten Iga Swiatek for the first time in her career, Gauff will now have to dispatch Aryan Sabalenka to get the biggest trophy of her career.

Coco Gauff happy with Brad Gilbert

Coco Gauff announced herself as a serous contender at the French Open 2022, when she reached that final of the clay Major as an 18 year old. The American has since won a record 4 WTA singles title as a teenager and is predicted by many to have a big career ahead. Gauff recently added the former coach of Murray and Agassi, Brad Gilbert to her team with the aim to win a Grand Slam.

Talking after her 6-3, 6-3 win against Paolini, Gauff talked about the inputs by her new coach and how they have helped improve her game. The 19-year-old hailed Gilbert as ‘one of the best tennis minds’ around and added that he has helped improve her game both mentally and physically. The American admitted the best advice Gilbert gave her was to be serious, work hard but also enjoy her tennis.

“He has helped me with his wisdom. He is obviously one of the best tennis minds around and he is always eager to help. He has helped me improve the mental side of my game too. The best advice he has given me is to be serious but also enjoy my tennis and fight for each point. It has been fun working with him so far.”

Can Gauf change her fortune against Swiatek?

Iga Swiatek had enjoyed an uneaten record against Coco Gauff until her loss at the semifinal of Cincinnati. This again shows that Gilbert has certainly brought about a positive change in Gauff, in her mentality if nothing else. The head to head record now stands at 7-1 in favor of the Pole. But now that the first win has been notched up by Gauff, we can expect there to be more of a balance in their record moving forward.

Prior to her match against Swiatek, the American had expressed how excited she was to prove how much she has improved under the new coach and use her newly developed mental strength and test it against the world number 1.

“I’m excited to face her. She is the best player in the world right now and to be the best, you have to beat the best. I have not had much luck against her so far, but I will try to change it.”

With the US Open just around the corner, Gauff and Gilbert seem to have partnered up at the right time. She will certainly be one of the names to watch out for now at Flushing Meadows having beaten the World No. 1 and defending US Open champion Swiatek. However, Gauff will now be focusing on her Cincinnati Masters final rather than jumping the gun and thinking about the US Open already.