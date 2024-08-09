Novak Djokovic Likely to Forego 1000 Points at Cincinnati Masters For Important Serbian Commitment

Novak Djokovic is proving himself to be a true patriot as the tennis star is now working actively for his country. He has become quite proactive in his commitments towards Serbia and is participating in various activities and events taking place for his homeland.

After dedicating his Olympic victory to his country, Djokovic has now decided to become a part of the event being organized in Belgrade to celebrate the Olympic achievements of the Serb contingent. His participation in the event itself signifies what his country means to him and how happy he is to be able to contribute to the medal tally.

August 13th 2024 ️ Rumor has it that @DjokerNole is expected in Belgrade (remember that famous balcony?!) on August 13th for a pic.twitter.com/Ra9bk51ya1 — TRAVEL&Sprts (@travel__Sports) August 7, 2024

The event is all set to take place on August 13 and Nole’s participation in it confirms that he will be missing the Cincinnati Open scheduled to take place from August 11-19. Hence, the 24-time grand slam champion will not be stepping foot in Ohio to defend the title he won last year.

He will directly participate in the US Open then and won’t be taking part in any hard-court tournament before that. This bold step by Djokovic sets his priorities straight and confirms that his country matters the most to him and he is ready to skip an ATP event to celebrate the achievements made by his nationals at the Olympics.

At the same time, Djokovic’s absence from the Cincinnati Open means that he might have to lose his world number 2 ranking. This can impact his seeding in the US Open and he might get a lesser rank. At the same time, he will also lose 1000 points and a prize money of 1.1 million dollars, which is awarded to the winner.

Earlier, he chose to give up his Olympic prize money worth 200k Euros to charity in Serbia. He was also visibly emotional after his win against Carlos as he finally achieved his dream of winning the gold for his country. In his first post after winning the Olympic gold, he expressed how he finally achieved it for Serbia as he wrote, “Dear Serbia, We did it. Love, Nole.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Novak Djokovic (@djokernole)

He later also posted a video in which he dedicated his medal to all Serbians and also shared how an achievement done for the country is of utmost importance. “Representing our nation is the greatest honor in the world. This medal, these moments, this life—none of it would have been possible without your unwavering support. This is because of you. This is for you,” wrote Nole.