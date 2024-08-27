Coco Gauff Reveals Hilarious Reason Behind Not Being Called by Her Real Name Cori

Ben Shelton recently had a hilarious take on why people are drawn to Coco Gauff, and it turns out, her name plays a big part in it! Shelton joked that “Coco” is a name you just can’t forget, giving props to her parents for picking it.

When the question popped up in a press conference after her win in Round 1 at the US Open, you could almost see Gauff rolling her eyes, but in her typical charming manner. She claimed that Shelton said that because she also makes fun of him, because his full name is actually Benjamin.

Coco Gauff on where the name ‘Coco’ comes from “It was mentioned earlier that Ben was asked why is Coco Gauff so appealing? I kind of thought he’d say, oh, she’s so charismatic or she’s this great athlete, but he started out, oh, she’s named Coco, what a great name. Kudos to her… pic.twitter.com/Hfer7qrl8s — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 26, 2024



But Gauff herself had a pretty funny backstory to share when asked about it during a press conference. Apparently, her real name is Cori, but it’s only on paper. The name “Coco” has been with her since childhood, and it comes with its own set of funny encounters.

She even joked about the funny mix-ups when hotel staff can’t find her reservation under Coco, only to realize it’s under Cori. She shared that her full name is actually Cori, which seems to confuse people whenever she checks into hotels or goes through airport security.

“People always do a double-take when they see my ID. They’re like, ‘Wait, you’re Coco, right?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, it’s just a nickname.’”

Ben Shelton wasn’t just talking about her name, though. He gave props to the whole Gauff package —her charisma, athleticism, and passion for the game. He even mentioned that she has qualities that resemble a male player, especially in how she moves and defends on the court.

“She’s into it every time she’s out there, and I think that’s something people love,” he added.

In the end, Gauff’s got the best of both worlds —a name that sticks and a game that’s hard to forget.

Gauff and Shelton’s strong bond beyond the tennis court

Gauff and Shelton have a friendship that goes way back, long before they both became rising stars in American tennis since they both hail from Atlanta. They’ve supported each other through thick and thin. This latest exchange just shows how much they enjoy each other’s company, both on and off the court.

Both Gauff and Shelton kicked off their US Open campaigns with solid wins. The women’s singles defending champion secured her first round win agaisnt Varvara Gracheva while Shelton defeated the 2020 men’s singles champion, Dominic Thiem.

But, keep an eye out for their upcoming matches—because if there’s one thing we know about Gauff and Shelton, it’s that they manage to entertain somehow!