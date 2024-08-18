mobile app bar

Controversial 2-Time Grand Slam Champion Blasts Iga Swiatek For Burnout Complaint, Feels World No.1 Should Be ‘Paid Less’

Advait Jajodia
Published

Kafelnikov Yevgeny and Iga Swiatek

Kafelnikov Yevgeny and Iga Swiatek (CREDITS: Kafelnikov Yevgeny/IG and USA Today)

Yevgeny Kafelnikov is not a name that not many tennis fans would be familiar with since he retired in the early 2000s. However, the Russian recently found himself in the headlines after his stunning criticism of Iga Swiatek’s rant about the WTA schedule.

The five-time Grand Slam champion was part of a grueling 2-hour and 39-minute quarterfinals encounter against teenager Mirra Andreeva at the Cincinnati Open 2024. Despite the action-packed thriller being filled with numerous highlights, the Polish star went viral on social media for her comments in the post-match interview.

While conversing with the Sky Sports crew, the World No.1 expressed dissatisfaction with the hectic WTA schedule. She was extremely vocal when demanding time off between tournaments to get much-needed rest. Swiatek said,

“I think we have too many tournaments in the season. It’s not going to end well. It makes tennis less fun for us… I love playing in all these places, but it’s pretty exhausting and I think most of WTA players would tell you that… So yeah, I don’t think it should be like that, because we deserve to, you know, rest a little bit more.”

Her outburst drew several reactions, including Kafelnikov, who condemned her for “complaining”. In a post on X, he wrote,

“Is someone pushing you to play??? All you fricking do is complain!! I’ll tell you what you deserve! You deserve to get paid a lot less than you do now!! How about that??”

His reaction enraged fans. They instantly called him out for being inconsiderate and even labeled him jealous for stating that Swiatek deserved to be paid less.

A particular user also brought up the betting scandal he was involved in to shed light on his character.

Many fans found it disheartening to see a two-time Grand Slam champion, an Olympic gold medallist, and a former World No.1 not empathize with a top player’s plight and they did not hold back in their criticism of his comments.

