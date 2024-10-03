mobile app bar

Corey Holcomb Comes Up With Shocking NSFW Comment on Serena Williams’ Face After Calling Her ‘Sister’

Nandini Rikhee
Published

Serena Williams is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in the tennis world. Even after retiring from the sport in 2022, the American star continues to grab the limelight. However, it hasn’t always been about her exceptional tennis career. In the 5150 Show, American comedian Corey Holcomb made some explosive remarks about Serena’s looks.

Holcomb was initially analyzing American rapper Eve’s glamorous looks, as her appearance saw a drastic change due to the makeup done on her face for a magazine cover shoot. At this point, he brought Serena into the mix and said Eve’s looks were not as bad as Serena’s.

Initially, he mistakenly referred to Serena as Venus and said that is what “Venus wish she could have did” before correcting the name.

It was followed by an earlier clip from the show in which Holcomb pointed out the contrast between Serena’s past and present looks and exclaimed, “What the **** is that?”

Returning to the current episode, he once again expressed his belief that the women’s tennis legend has ‘destroyed herself’ despite referring to her as “sister.”

“Serena destroyed herself. Oh my god, sister, what you do to your face? Did you hate your face that much? She changed the face,” added Holcomb.

In the throwback clip, he can be seen drawing out similarities between Serena’s looks and The Muppets (an American puppet cartoon show). He added, “I am not putting this face on; give me another face to put on.”

Holcomb has often been slammed for the kind of language he uses, which was also visible in Serena’s case. He’d once referred to his own daughter as ‘b***h,’ making the netizens enraged, and they called him out for his rude language.

The American comedian is not the first to troll Serena for her looks. She had previously received negativity on this matter from some social media users.

However, in her classic style, Serena shut them down. She took to Instagram to share an image of herself, wearing a blue denim jacket and jeans with a skin-colored top inside. She captioned the post as “100% real … forehead to toe … lol.”

Serena hasn’t yet directly called out the comedian for his latest comments on her. Hence, it will be interesting to see if Williams decides to hit back at him one day.

