Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend and Sports Reporter Kayla Nicole Reveals She Wants to Spend an Entire Day With Deion Sanders

It seems like Kayla Nicole has finally found her footing in sports media. From modeling to winning reality shows, the sports journalist’s career has been as diverse as it gets lately. But with her latest role at REVOLT Sports, Nicole may have also found her voice.

Unlike her previous work with sports media platforms like I Am Athlete, where she was majorly restricted to decoding gameday outfits and sportstainment, Kayla’s new role allows her to explore the intersection between “sports, culture, and entertainment.” For someone as versatile and dynamic as Nicole, this job description couldn’t have been more tailor-made.

There are two things that make a sports media career lucrative. First, you get to eat, live, and breathe sports. Second, you get to meet the stars you grew up idolizing. While most don’t experience the latter, it’s a different story when you’re a high-profile name (think 841k IG followers) like Kayla Nicole.

So, interestingly enough, when asked to name sports figures she’d love to spend an entire day with, two names stood out: Serena Williams and Deion Sanders.

“Serena Williams. Her dominance, work ethic, and impact beyond tennis are legendary. Also, Deion Sanders—Coach Prime. He’s changing the game at the college level, and I’d love to pick his brain about leadership and legacy,” Nicole told CelebWell.

Her admiration for Prime makes perfect sense. Whether it’s stacking his coaching staff with Hall of Famers or incorporating a faith-driven mentorship style, Neon Deion has been redefining coaching culture at Boulder in impressive fashion.

Add to that the fact that he’s transformed Boulder from a CFB laughingstock into the most hyped team, and it’s easy to appreciate Prime’s second act as an NFL professional.

So, for someone like Nicole—who aims to uncover the human side in sports—spending a day with the best orator and man-manager in college football is a no-brainer.

The same goes for Serena Williams.

With 23 singles Grand Slam titles and a career that transcends tennis, few have shaped their legacy like the 43-year-old tennis icon. However, Nicole’s interest in Serena Williams isn’t just about the Florida native’s dominance on the court.

It is also about the way Williams has built commercial brands (Wyn Beauty, Serena Ventures), advocated for women in sports, and created a lasting legacy that inspires every female in the world.

Simply put, Nicole doesn’t intend to just report on sports—she wants to shape its narrative by learning from the very legends who’ve redefined greatness. Her new role at REVOLT Sports will help her do just that.

What makes the role truly click for Nicole is that it overlaps one key trait that she has exhibited from a young age: innate curiosity. Growing up as a die-hard sports fan, she always admired the athletes who dominated the game, but she was just as intrigued by their lives off the field.

As the Special Forces Season 3 winner revealed to CelebWell, the best part about her new employer is her getting a platform to create content highlighting sports’ human side—a niche that she believes will break the clutter in sports media.