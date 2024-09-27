mobile app bar

Daniil Medvedev Admits How Ex-Rival Alexander Zverev Helped Him Discover New Skill at Laver Cup 2024

Nandini Rikhee
Published

Daniil Medvedev, Image Credits: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports

Daniil Medvedev believes he has what it takes to be a tennis coach post-retirement, although he is unsure about what kind of coach he will be. The Russian used a recent example of an incident with his Laver Cup teammate Alexander Zverev to justify his coaching prowess.

Medvedev is one of the complete players in the sport currently and has a wide range of skills both on and off the court.

One of the talents the world number five recently discovered is that he can also coach others. This discovery happened during this year’s Laver Cup when he helped his teammate Zverev get out of a difficult situation.

The German tennis player, one of Medvedev’s biggest rivals, was struggling during a match in the Laver Cup. Spotting it, the Russian jumped in to offer Zverev some much-needed advice. Recalling the same, Medvedev, in a press conference, at the China Open said:

“When Sascha (Zverev) was playing, I saw some things where I was like, ‘Okay, I have to try to give him this advice.’ It worked. I was really happy. I also lost both my matches. I was the only one not to give a point to the team. I was like, ‘Okay, if I give this advice, it works, I do something good for the team’.”

Asked about the possibility of making a career in coaching, Medvedev said it was “possible” but that would depend on a lot of factors. However, Medvedev would prefer not to travel all the time as a coach.

“Again, I like the life on tour. If I will be a coach, I probably will not travel 40 weeks on tour like I do now. A little bit less. I could do it. I’m not sure I’d be a good one, but I can try,” said Medvedev.

Other than the possibility of seeing Medvedev as a coach one day, the interview would have pleased fans to learn that the Russian has started bonding with Zverev. The Laver Cup must also be given credit for playing a big role in helping them improve their bond.

Medvedev will be next seen in a round-of-16 match against Adrian Mannarino in the China Open, while Zverev decided to opt out of the Shanghai Masters.

