Daniil Medvedev Comes Up With Strategy to Displace Novak Djokovic as the New King of Backhands in 2024

Daniil Medvedev has used the backhand more than any other player this season, as per the latest ATP survey. Therefore, the Russian has officially surpassed Novak Djokovic as the king of backhands.

Tennis enthusiasts would have normally expected the 24-time grand slam champion to take the top spot, however, the data only puts him in fifth place in this table.

Medvedev took the top spot in the list of players who hit the highest percentage of backhands this year, with 53.1%, as per the Infosys ATP Beyond The Numbers groundstroke analysis.

He was followed by Alex de Minaur and Taylor Fritz in the second and third places with 49.4% and 49% respectively. It is important to note that the difference between Medvedev and de Minaur is quite huge (3.7%) but the difference between second and third is just 0.4%.

The Russian also topped the list of players who put the most backhands on the court with his percentage totaling 90.2%, followed by Djokovic in the second position with 88.3%. A total of 3,253 backhands were hit by Medvedev, missing only 319 of them.

Medvedev has devised an effective strategy where he is able to trouble his opponent in the ad-court by hitting a backhand. This puts the opponent in a difficult spot since they must decide whether to counter it with a backhand or a down-the-line shot.

The first option will result in a backhand exchange from Medvedev, which can last for a while on both sides but is likely to conclude in the Russian’s benefit. The second one does not guarantee that the point will be awarded to the opponent since it is too risky.

Notably, Medvedev had once skipped Djokovic’s name when asked about his favorite backhand players on the tour. Not long after, the Russian clarified the reason for doing so.

“I feel like Novak’s forehand is so good right now – the last four years, maybe before even but I haven’t played him much before – that for example when I play him, I feel like I’m less in danger when I play on his backhand,” said Medvedev.

Medvedev and his famous backhand will be in action on Saturday when he faces Frenchman Adrian Mannarino in a round-of-16 clash at the China Open.