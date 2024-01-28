Daniil Medvedev Extends Embarrassing Grand Slam Record Co-Owned by Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas After Australian Open Defeat

Jan 26, 2024; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Daniil Medvedev of Russia in action against Alexander Zverev of Germany in the semi-finals of the men s singles at the Australian Open. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports

Daniil Medvedev lost to an inspired Jannik Sinner in the final of the Australian Open. This was the Russian’s third defeat in the final of the ‘Happy Slam’. This loss also meant that Medvedev has made the final in three of the last four Australian Open finals, but has failed to win the title. With this defeat, Medvedev shares an embarrassing record with fellow tennis stars Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev.

Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev were widely regarded as the ‘NextGen’ of tennis during their earlier days. However, the four tennis stars have only won one Grand Slam title between them. Medvedev defeated Novak Djokovic to win the US Open title in 2021.

However, despite all of Medvedev, Zverev and Tsitsipas making Grand Slam finals, they have failed to win the title. Another interesting fact is that all these players had a 2-set lead in some their finals but could not get over the line. Medvedev has lost a Grand Slam final twice after getting a two-love lead, meanwhile Tsitsipas and Zverev have lost once each.

Daniil Medvedev lost the Australian Open final against Rafael Nadal in 2022 after leading by 2 sets to love. The Russian won the opening two sets but could not stop Rafael Nadal from staging a remarkable comeback. Later in 2024, Medvedev was leading Jannik Sinner by two sets to love in the final but lost to the Italian as well.

Similarly, Stefanos Tsitsipas led Novak Djokovic by two sets in the French Open final 2021. However, the Serbian superstar came back to win the match 6-7(6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4. Even Alexander Zverev was one set away from winning the US Open after leading Dominic Thiem by two sets. However, the German ended up losing the match 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6.