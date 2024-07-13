mobile app bar

Daniil Medvedev Picks Carlos Alcaraz Over Novak Djokovic in One Major Aspect

Rishika Singh
Published

Credits: IMAGO / Hasenkopf

In a surprising yet sincere admission, Daniil Medvedev recently stated that Carlos Alcaraz is the toughest opponent he has faced in his career when it comes to one major aspect. Medvedev ranked the Spaniard even above Novak Djokovic despite losing to the Serbian in two Grand Slam finals.

This bold statement came after Medvedev was defeated by Alcaraz in the Wimbledon semifinals, prompting the Russian to explain his reasoning behind such high praise. Medvedev praised Alcaraz for his exceptional skills and relentless energy on the court.

“Carlos is incredibly fast, powerful, and has a vast array of shots,” Medvedev said in the post-match press conference.

“He makes you work for every point and never gives up, which makes him a formidable opponent.”

This tribute from Medvedev underscores Alcaraz’s growing reputation in the tennis world. Interestingly, Medvedev’s assessment of Alcaraz echoes sentiments previously expressed by Djokovic himself.

Djokovic has also hailed Alcaraz as a more complete player than even tennis legends such as Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Djokovic recently remarked that Alcaraz might be the best 21-year-old to have ever played the sport. Such high praise from two of the sport’s top players highlights Alcaraz’s extraordinary talent and potential.

As Alcaraz now prepares for the Wimbledon final, the anticipation is palpable. Winning this match would not only validate Medvedev’s and Djokovic’s praises but also solidify Alcaraz’s place among the tennis greats.

Defending his Wimbledon title successfully would be a testament to his skill, determination, and the promising future that lies ahead for this young prodigy.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

