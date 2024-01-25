Daniil Medvedev vs Alexander Zverev Australian Open 2024 Semifinal Prediction, Head-to-Head & Schedule: Netflix’s Break Point Rivalry Set to Thrill Fans

Jan 24, 2024; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Daniil Medvedev of Russia celebrates his victory over Hubert Hurkacz of Poland in the quarter final of the men s singles at the Australian Open. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports and Jan 24, 2024; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Alexander Zverev of Germany celebrates his victory over Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in the quarter final of the men s singles at the Australian Open. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports

Daniil Medvedev will face Alexander Zverev in the semi-final of the Australian Open. The duo are set to collide for the first time ever at Grand Slams. Alexander Zverev featured in the Netflix series, ‘Break Point’ and slammed Daniil Medvedev for his ‘unfair tactics’ after the Russian defeated the German. This sub plot is sure to add more spice to this heated rivalry when the two tennis stars collide at the Rod Laver Area.

Daniil Medvedev survived a five sets thriller against Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals. In a topsy turvy encounter, the Russian defeated the Polish star 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 to reach his third Australian Open semi-final. Also, the Russian is unbeaten in semi-finals at the Rod Laver Arena and will look to continue his streak against Alexander Zverev.

Alexander Zverev produced one of his best performances to register a win against Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals. The German star looked at the top of his game to win the match 6-1 6-3 6-7(2-7) 6-4 to enter his second Australian Open semi-final. Now, Zverev will look to get the biggest win of his career at the Australian Open semi-final.

Daniil Medvedev has enjoyed the better of the head-to-head between the two. Although the German dominated the initial matches between the two, Medvedev has since managed to defeat Zverev. Medvedev leads the head-to-head by 11-8. However, Zverev will be full of confidence going into the game after his result against Carlos Alcaraz. The SportRush predicts Daniil Medvedev to win in four sets or more.

The duo will play on Friday, January 26, at 7:30 p.m. local time. ESPN and Tennis Channel will stream the match in the USA and the temperatures are expected to be in the mid-20s Celsius with clear skies throughout the day.

Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev previous head-to-head

a and Alexander Zverev have developed a big rivalry in recent years. The two charismatic characters have no love lost between each other. Although Zverev started off better during their initial matches, Medvedev soon took over and started dominating. Now, the Russian will look to extend his incredible recent form against the German. Medvedev has won 9 of his last 11 matches against Zverev including a fiery encounter at Indian Wells 2023.

Medvedev won the match at the Indian Wells in three sets but the events after the match took to spotlight. Recently in the Netflix show, ‘Break Point’, Alexander Zverev slammed the Russian for his ‘unfair tactics’ and said that he has lost all the respect towards Medvedev. Although the duo have faced each other since then, this will be the biggest stage for them to compete. With a heated contest on the cards, fans are excited to see the outcome of the Australian Open semi-final.