Daniil Medvedev vs Alexander Zverev: Who Has More Net Worth, Prize Money, Big 3 Wins and ATP Titles?

Daniil Medvedev will face Alexander Zverev in the semi-final of the 2024 Australian Open on Friday. The 19th Daniil Medvedev vs Alexander Zverev clash is now widely being considered as a grudge match after the latter’s episode of Break Point on Netflix added fuel to the fire. This is even as according to Zverev, he had spoken to Medvedev about this prior to the Grand Slam to clear the air on the same.

Advertisement

Season 2 of Netflix’s docuseries dedicates an entire episode to covering Zverev’s comeback from his serious ankle injury at the 2022 French Open. The show portrays Medvedev as the antagonist against the German. Additionally, it makes no mention of Zverev’s domestic abuse accusations. It also shows him celebrating the Russian star’s early exit from the 2023 French Open.

As they prepare to take their fiery rivalry to the next level in Melbourne, below is a comparison of some crucial metrics.

Advertisement

1. Alexander Zverev marginally edges out Daniil Medvedev in career prize money

Zverev, who had a three-year headstart on Medvedev, has earned more prize money in his career but only by the barest of margins. Debuting in 2012, he has earned $39,288,005 in singles and doubles combined. Meanwhile, Medvedev, who made his ATP Tour debut in 2015, has minted $38,148,405, just about a million dollars fewer.

Both have guaranteed themselves at least $669,735 after reaching the semi-finals of the 2024 Australian Open. One of them will go ahead into the final, where there is a bumper million-dollar payout waiting.

Despite trailing the career prize money count by over $1 million, Medvedev has achieved one feat that Zverev lacks. He earned $11,548,026 last year, while the latter has never crossed the $10 million prize money mark for one calendar year yet.

2. Daniil Medvedev vs Alexander Zverev: German is richer than Russian

As per Sportskeeda and other sources, Zverev’s net worth is estimated to be a whopping $35 million. On the other hand, media outlets including Tennis365 report Medvedev to have a net worth of approximately $20 million. The duo both reside in the tax haven of Monte Carlo in Monaco.

Zverev is sponsored by Head and Adidas for his equipment and apparel needs, respectively. He is the brand ambassador for luxury watchmaker Richard Mille alongside Rafael Nadal. Other companies in his portfolio include Peugeot, Ermenegildo Zegna, FlowBank and Electronic Arts

Advertisement

Medvedev, meanwhile, is a Lacoste athlete while Technifibre handles his equipment. He is the brand ambassador from BMW and his passion for e-sports also saw gaming brand HyperX sponsor him. While some brands tend to shy away from associating with Russian athletes because of the political situation, others use the World No.3 specifically to cater to his country. Other sponsors include Bovet of Switzerland, Tinkoff Bank, and Royaltiz.

3. Zverev leads Medvedev in wins against Federer, Nadal, Djokovic

Heralded as the flagbearers of the next generation to succeed the Big 3, Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev have played a handful of matches against the legendary trio but have mostly losing records.

Novak Djokovic has made life toughest for Daniil Medvedev. They have played 15 times, with the Serb leading the head-to-head 10-5. Their rivalry includes three Grand Slam finals, two of which Djokovic won. The Russian does worse against Rafael Nadal, winning only once in six fixtures. Medvedev has never defeated Federer, going 0-3 against the Swiss legend. Overall, he has a poor 6-18 W/L against the Big 3.

While Medvedev is winless against Federer, Zverev has a winning record over the retired World No.1. In seven meetings, he leads the head-to-head against Federer 4-3. Against Nadal, though, he trails 3-7 in 10 matches. He has won four times against Djokovic in 12 clashes. Overall, the German fares significantly better than Medvedev against the Big 3 with an 11-18 record.

4. Daniil Medvedev vs Alexander Zverev is quite the battle for ATP titles

Zverev again leads Medvedev by a tiny margin when it comes to career singles titles. He has won 21 titles to his rival’s 20. However, Medvedev has made it to 36 finals, with 16 runner-up finishes, sizeably more than Zverev’s 32 finals and 11 second-place finishes. His numbers cement his status as a hardcourt specialist, as 18 of his championship wins have come on that surface.

The Russian has only one title each on clay and grass. Zverev, on the other hand, has 14 hardcourt trophies and seven clay ones, with no victories on grass as yet.

Despite having one trophy fewer, Medvedev can claim to have the biggest prize that Zverev lacks. His 2021 US Open triumph remains his biggest honour, while the German is still chasing a Grand Slam trophy. The latter’s most successful Majors result is reaching the final of the 2020 US Open. He has reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open and French Open, while not going beyond the fourth round at Wimbledon. Medvedev, whereas, is a two-time AO finalist, also reaching the Wimbledon semi-finals and French Open quarters.

Zverev’s biggest legacy is being a two-time ATP Finals Champion (2018 and 2021), which Medvedev won it in 2020. He, though, boasts of an Olympic singles gold medal, winning at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Medvedev also has more ATP 1000 titles, 6 to Zverev’s 5. He also marginally edges out the latter in overall career win percentage. With a W/L of 333-136, his winning percentage is 71%. Zverev, meanwhile, has a percentage of 69% with a 398-178 record. These numbers do not include the ongoing 2024 Australian Open.