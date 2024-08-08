‘Darth Federer’ Kit Goes Viral Again on Swiss Icon’s 43rd Birthday Based on Interesting Fan Poll

Roger Federer turned 43 on August 8, but it seems fans still can’t get enough of his iconic looks on the court. TennisTV celebrated his birthday with a special post highlighting some of his most memorable kits, and it sent tennis lovers on a nostalgic trip back to the 2000s.

Unsurprisingly, Federer’s all-black US Open kit, won the fan poll by a landslide.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tennis TV (@tennistv)



Federer’s all-black outfit, worn during the 2007 US Open, earned him the nickname “Darth Federer” after the famous Star Wars villain, Darth Vader. The sleek, dark ensemble, complete with a matching headband, stood out not just for its style but for the aura of dominance Federer carried while wearing it.

Fans loved how the kit symbolized his ability to blend elegance with a killer instinct on the court—much like Vader’s mix of control and power in the galaxy far, far away.

Federer’s most iconic look till date has to be ‘Darth Federer’ pic.twitter.com/p7c3UFCTqO — Tennis world (@claygrasshard) August 8, 2024



The “Darth Federer” look remains one of the most talked-about outfits in tennis history, and for good reason. As fans celebrate the legend’s 43rd birthday, this kit reminds them why they fell in love with the Swiss maestro’s game in the first place.

His style wasn’t just limited to his strokes; it extended to what he wore, making him a transcendent figure in sports and culture alike.

Swiss Wizard Federer Aging Like Fine Wine

It’s hard to believe for many that Roger Federer is 43. Time flies, but his legacy remains. Beyond the “Darth Federer” look, Federer has always been a style icon, whether it was his classic Wimbledon whites or his various Nike collaborations.

Federer’s achievements have left a lifelong mark in the world of tennis. Now that he has moved to the more business oriented side of the sport, endorsing brands like ON, Uniqlo, Rolex, we can’t wait to see what’s more to come from the Swiss.

Now, as he continues to make waves with Uniqlo, he’s proving that his influence in the fashion world is far from over.

So, which kit was Federer’s personal favorite? It’s tough to say, but his constant evolution and attention to detail in his gear have certainly left a lasting impact on the game—both on and off the court.