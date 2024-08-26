mobile app bar

Denis Shapovalov Trolled For Using Jannik Sinner's Name Indirectly To Seek Attention

Nandini Rikhee
Published

Denis Shapovalov: Ranking, Prize Money and Sponsors

Image Credits: © Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Canadian tennis star Denis Shapovalov has put himself in the fans’ crosshairs for his unwillingness to let go of the International Tennis Integrity Agency’s ruling on Jannik Sinner’s doping case. He has been constantly raising his voice against the authority’s treatment of the case, which was lauded at first, but has now been labeled petty.

The 25-year-old took to X to comment on the controversy. He quoted one of his older posts, which read, “Different rules for different players,” and wrote,

Shapovalov has been facing immense scrutiny for constantly talking about Sinner’s doping scandal. His latest post also attracted a slew of scathing responses, as fans accused him of being envious of the world number one.

Some asked him to move on from the scandal and focus on improving his game as his protests on social media won’t change the ruling on Sinner’s case.

Shapovalov addressed the accusations of him having a personal vendetta against the reigning Australian Open champion in an exclusive conversation with Tennis Majors,

He clarified that his comments were not aimed at the Italian superstar, but at the authorities for their lack of transparency and uniformity in dealing with scandals. He claimed that the governing body handed out rulings based on the reputation of the player involved rather than the facts of the case. He said,

“Honestly, it has nothing to do with Jannik. To me, it’s just about how they handle every situation differently, depending on what player it is.”

He argued that it’s unfair that some players are allowed to continue playing despite testing positive for a banned substance, while others are given months and years-long bans. Despite fans imploring Shapovalov to move past the scandal, he is seemingly determined to fight against what he believes is partiality.

