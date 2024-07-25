US Olympic Team Coach Bob Bryan Recalls Michael Phelps Taunt From Fans After 2008 Beijing Games

Bob Bryan is all set to coach the US Olympic tennis team for the first time this year. In a recent conversation, Bryan shared his anecdotes from the past and what expectations and teachings will he be conveying to his team members.

When asked about the message he would give to the players this time, Bryan told Tennis.com that he would like the players to “soak it up” and enjoy the experience of being at the Olympics instead of taking the pressure of expectations. “I would just say enjoy it, soak it up,” he said. Bryan then further added,

“I think these players are going to remember this experience for the rest of their lives. I would say 95% of athletes aren’t there to win a medal. They are just so pumped to be there, so it’s a very joyful environment”.

Bob Bryan and his twin brother Mike Bryan made their first Olympics appearance in Athens in 2004, from where they returned empty-handed. However, in their very next appearance in Beijing 2008, the two won a bronze medal in the men’s doubles category.

While Bob Bryan shared how both he and his brother along with their coach were extremely happy to return with a medal and be able to add to the medal count of the US, their happiness turned sour when they were taunted by the fans in their home country for not bringing a gold. The fans compared the Bryan brothers’ success to that of Michael Phelps.

“We were smiling ear to ear on the podium and all the way home. And when we got home, the fans said, ‘What happened? Why didn’t you bring home the gold? Michael Phelps won 12 (laughs). What’s wrong with you guys,’” Bob Bryan revealed.

The Bryan brothers then took this as a challenge and successfully managed to turn their bronze into gold at London 2012. The same year they also won the US Open men’s doubles title and then went on to grab the Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon titles in the following year.

Speaking of the same, Bob Bryan said, “Winning that was really the pinnacle of our career and that feeling carried us on court for a couple of years after just because we were so happy. Any type of adversity on the court, down a break, was no big deal. And we had our greatest run“.

He further added, “We won the gold and then we won the US Open, Australian Open, French and Wimbledon. And it was all fueled by that confidence and great feeling from being on the podium here in London”.

Bob Bryan supports Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe for opting out of Paris 2024

Bob Bryan defended Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe’s decision to opt out of the Paris Olympics. He also said that playing on clay at the Olympics may not be beneficial for them as both players have to prepare for the upcoming US Open, a tournament played on hard courts. Bob Bryan said,