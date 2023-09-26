I Entered the ATP Rankings First Time 22 Years Ago and Won My First Match Against Roger Federer

Apr 2, 2017; Key Biscayne, FL, USA; Roger Federer of Switzerland (L) and Rafael Nadal of Spain (R) prior to their match in the men’s singles championship of the 2017 Miami Open at Crandon Park Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Rafael Nadal first entered the ATP Rankings on September 24, 2001. What followed was over two decades of him becoming a legend and writing his name into tennis history books. One of the earliest glimpses of his talent came when he defeated Roger Federer in their first-ever matchup in 2004. The Swiss was already a force to reckon with, and Nadal announced himself as a contender after beating him.

After entering the rankings as a young teenager, Rafael Nadal went on to become one of the greatest athletes the sport has ever seen. He may be currently nursing an injury, but he is set to return in 2024 for a reportedly final season. He is still an active, ranked player, a testament to his legendary longevity.

Rafael Nadal early years – First ATP ranking and the first ‘Fedal’ match

The organizers of Copa Sevilla, an ATP Challenger Tour event, invited a 15-year-old boy to the 2001 edition as a wildcard entrant. The boy was already making waves in the junior circuit. He was none other than Nadal. As per the Rafa Nadal Academy’s official website, the unranked Spaniard defeated Israel Matos, four years his senior. Nadal thus earned his first ATP points and debuted at World No. 1002 on September 24, 2001. He continued to play juniors for about a year more and won his first ATP Tour match in 2002. He had a breakthrough in 2003, finishing the year inside the ATP top 50 as No.49.

In 2004, Nadal crossed paths with Federer for the first time. The first match of the iconic ‘Fedal’ rivalry came at the 2004 Miami Open. The Spanish teen was only 17, seeded #32, whereas his Swiss opponent was the World No.1 and a two-time Grand Slam winner. Nadal, however, caused an upset by defeating Federer 6-4, 6-4 in their third-round fixture at the ATP 1000 tournament. This laid the marker for an illustrious rivalry.

Four years after first being ranked, Nadal participated in his maiden French Open in 2005. He defeated Federer once again in the semi-finals before going on the clinch the title in his first-ever attempt aged only 19. He also won four ATP Masters titles in a season considered one of the best ever for a teenager.

Nadal ended 2005 as World No.2, a huge improvement from his 2004 year-end ranking of No.51. He never looked back after that, scaling new heights every passing year. Nadal holds a multitude of records and along with the Big 3, has dominated tennis for over two decades.

The impact and dominance of Nadal on tennis

Tennis in the 21st century has been defined by the Big 3 of Nadal, Federer, and Novak Djokovic. Nadal stands second on the list of most men’s singles Grand Slam titles, with 22. He has been labelled the King of Clay for his mastery over the surface. He has a mind-boggling 14 French Open titles, the most times a player has won any Majors.

The Mallorcan’s record of 18 consecutive years in the top 10 is proof of resilient longevity. Apart from Andre Agassi, he is the only male player to complete a Career Golden Slam in singles, winning the gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Off the field, he is the most popular tennis player on social media, leading the way with 20 million Instagram followers.

Now 37, age has visibly caught up with Nadal. After retiring midway through the 2023 Australian Open, he is still undergoing recovery and has not played since. He is set to return in 2024 for a farewell season on the tour. It is unlikely tennis will ever see someone dominate a single surface like Nadal did on clay. It will be a strange feeling to see the Big 3 be cut down to only Djokovic. Starting as a 15-year-old and giving tennis his everything for over 20 years, Nadal’s retirement will break many hearts.