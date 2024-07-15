mobile app bar

Wimbledon Picks 9 Best Carlos Alcaraz Shots to Which Novak Djokovic Had No Answer For: WATCH

Rishika Singh
Published

Aug 11, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) flips his racket after losing a point against Tommy Paul (USA) (not pictured) during quarter finals play at Sobeys Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

In a captivating display of talent at Wimbledon 2024, Carlos Alcaraz showcased why he is considered one of the brightest stars in tennis. The official Wimbledon Instagram account recently highlighted 9 of Alcaraz’s best shots from the final against Novak Djokovic, which left the former World No.1 scrambling for answers. These moments captured the sheer brilliance of Alcaraz’s performance, which showcased his exceptional skill and strategic prowess on grass.

From blistering forehands to delicate drop shots, Alcaraz’s versatility was on full display. The Spaniard was adamant on disrupting Djokovic’s rhythm throughout the matc and he succeeded in doing so.

 
 
 
 
 
One standout shot was a fierce cross-court forehand winner that Djokovic could only watch as it whizzed past him. Another moment which made for great viewing was a perfectly timed drop shot that left Djokovic flat-footed, showcasing Alcaraz’s ability to mix power with finesse. Altogether, the brilliant display of precision and strength was like poetry in motion. 

Throughout the final, Novak Djokovic, renowned for his exceptional defensive skills and strategic play, found himself repeatedly outmatched by Alcaraz’s creativity and precision. Each clip demonstrated how he managed to exploit gaps in Djokovic’s defense and execute shots that were difficult to counter.

Alcaraz’s Talent and Run at Wimbledon 2024 Left Fans in Awe

The reel has sparked significant excitement among tennis fans. They have taken to social media to express their admiration for Alcaraz’s performance. Comments praising his skill and the quality of the shots are abundant, with fans marveling at the Spaniard’s ability to produce such high-level tennis despite dealing with the pressure of a Grand Slam final.

In fact, throughout Wimbledon 2024, the youngster impressed fans with some mind-boggling shot making. Some of those reminded them of the legendary Roger Federer. It is clear that tennis has a new ‘King’ now and like Federer was back in the day, Alcaraz now is the man to beat in the tennis world at any tournament and at any venue.

