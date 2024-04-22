Despite Winning Madrid Open a Record 5 Times, Rafael Nadal Missed Out on $1.33 Million to Fellow Big Four Members

Rafael Nadal took home prize money over $5 million just from his performances in the Madrid Open over the years. But having lost in the final match thrice in his career there, Nadal missed out on bagging another $1.3 million. It is rare for a player in any tournament to have a unique record of this sort where they have won the title more than any other player (5 titles for Nadal in Madrid) and yet lost the most number of finals as well.

The ‘Raging Bull’ reached the final for the second time in Madrid in 2009 and was expected to emerge victorious. However, Roger Federer put up a terrific performance, defeating his rival 6-4, 6-4. With the virtue of the title win, Federer was awarded $793,145. Whereas, Nadal only received $366,067, missing out on $427,078.

In 2011, Nadal made his third finals appearance in 3 years. But the 22-time Grand Slam champion wasn’t able to replicate the success he witnessed in 2010. It was Novak Djokovic’s turn to spoil Rafael Nadal’s party. Hence, the Serb was given $847,117 in prize money. On the other hand, the southpaw got $394,843.

After a one-year absence, Nadal once again made it to three consecutive finals – winning in 2013 and 2014 but losing in 2015. Having already lost to Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in the past, it was only fitting that the last member of the Big Four – Andy Murray – would also defeat Rafael Nadal.

List of the winner’s prize money and the money Rafael Nadal missed out on

2009

Prize money for winner – $793,145

Prize money Nadal received – $366,067

Missed out on – $427,078

2011

Prize money for winner – $847,117

Prize money Nadal received – $394,843

Missed out on – $452,274

2015

Prize money for winner – $894,910

Prize money Nadal received – $438,808

Missed out on – $456,102

Total

Prize money for winner – $2,535,172

Prize money Nadal received – $1,199,718

Missed out on – $1,335,454

(Figures from Perfect Tennis)

Nadal has earned $134.6 million in prize money so far. Certainly, he wouldn’t be sweating over the additional $1.33 million. However, having lost those three finals would’ve been tough for the ‘King of Clay’. But the Spaniard would look to make amends in the 2024 edition of the Madrid Open as his presence is the most anticipated by the tennis world.