mobile app bar

Did Billie Jean King Snub Frances Tiafoe by Backing Taylor Fritz To Win US Open Semi-Final?

Nandini Rikhee
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Billie Jean King Comes Up With Heartwarming Post To Show Excitement For Wimbledon 2024

Image Credits: Billie Jean King Instagram official account

The US Open has almost reached its concluding phase and has attracted the audience’s interest even more, with draws getting tricky every day. However, it is even more special for the American tennis community as two American tennis players- Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz, have reached the semifinal of the home grand slam.

The tennis community in America is divided into two segments: one supporting Fritz and the other siding with Tiafoe. American tennis legend Billie Jean Kings has also joined this discussion. She took to her social media to applaud one of the two American semifinalists, indirectly conveying her preference and choice.

King decided to side with Fritz as she cheered for world number 12 by replying to a clip of him celebrating after the quarterfinal victory on her Twitter account.

In the past, the 12 grand slam singles title holder has also never shied away from patting Fritz for his performance. However, she has never been spotted sharing the same views as Tiafoe.

Despite Tiafoe also reaching the semis at the US Open, King didn’t share any supporting or congratulatory message for him. Thus, Fritz can be considered King’s favorite for the contest against Tiafoe as she hasn’t publicly shown her admiration or support for the latter.

On the other hand, Emma Navarro has caught the former American women’s tennis star’s eyes. The former world number made it clear that Navarro is her favorite choice in the women’s singles draw, and she often posts tweets for her.

Her latest tweet came after Navarro’s quarterfinal victory. Claiming that the 23-year-old is only ‘getting better’ at the sport, King said-

While it’s very special for the US that two of its players have reached the semis, it’s unfortunate that only one of them will be able to get to the tournament’s final. But this doesn’t make it any less interesting; fans are more interested than ever to watch the two home boys fight each other for the final seat.

Fritz and Tiafoe will meet at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 7. Conversely, Navarro will be clashing with the 2023 US Open finalist Aryna Sabalenka on September 6.

About the author

Nandini Rikhee

Nandini Rikhee

Nandini Rikhee is a Tennis writer for The SportsRush. Having done her bachelors in Journalism from Lady Shri Ram College for women, Nandini has been working in the field of sports journalism for around 3 years now. During the course of this time, she got the opportunity to cover some major sports events and tournaments like the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games etc. She grew up watching Roger Federer hit his iconic backhand and Rafael Nadal his classic forehand. Being a Tennis enthusiast, working for this sport is a matter of delight for her as it helps her enjoy and love the work.

Read more from Nandini Rikhee

Share this article

Don’t miss these