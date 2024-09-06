Did Billie Jean King Snub Frances Tiafoe by Backing Taylor Fritz To Win US Open Semi-Final?

The US Open has almost reached its concluding phase and has attracted the audience’s interest even more, with draws getting tricky every day. However, it is even more special for the American tennis community as two American tennis players- Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz, have reached the semifinal of the home grand slam.

The tennis community in America is divided into two segments: one supporting Fritz and the other siding with Tiafoe. American tennis legend Billie Jean Kings has also joined this discussion. She took to her social media to applaud one of the two American semifinalists, indirectly conveying her preference and choice.

King decided to side with Fritz as she cheered for world number 12 by replying to a clip of him celebrating after the quarterfinal victory on her Twitter account.

Get ready for @Taylor_Fritz97! He’s just reached his first-ever Grand Slam semifinal! Watch this space. https://t.co/vJ0JBb6NUw — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 3, 2024

In the past, the 12 grand slam singles title holder has also never shied away from patting Fritz for his performance. However, she has never been spotted sharing the same views as Tiafoe.

Despite Tiafoe also reaching the semis at the US Open, King didn’t share any supporting or congratulatory message for him. Thus, Fritz can be considered King’s favorite for the contest against Tiafoe as she hasn’t publicly shown her admiration or support for the latter.

On the other hand, Emma Navarro has caught the former American women’s tennis star’s eyes. The former world number made it clear that Navarro is her favorite choice in the women’s singles draw, and she often posts tweets for her.

Her latest tweet came after Navarro’s quarterfinal victory. Claiming that the 23-year-old is only ‘getting better’ at the sport, King said-

And another fantastic performance from Emma Navarro, resulting in her first Grand Slam semifinal too. She keeps getting better and better. https://t.co/hpdoXWDry4 — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 3, 2024

While it’s very special for the US that two of its players have reached the semis, it’s unfortunate that only one of them will be able to get to the tournament’s final. But this doesn’t make it any less interesting; fans are more interested than ever to watch the two home boys fight each other for the final seat.

Fritz and Tiafoe will meet at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 7. Conversely, Navarro will be clashing with the 2023 US Open finalist Aryna Sabalenka on September 6.