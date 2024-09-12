Seal Calls Jasmine Paolini ‘No Spring Chicken’ While Explaining Why The Italian is His Favorite Women’s Player

Seal’s admiration for tennis isn’t just limited to Jannik Sinner—who he’s been seen cheering for in the VIP box during the US Open 2024—but also extends to women’s tennis, singling out another Italian player, Jasmine Paolini.

Sinner and Seal share a close friendship. He mentioned in the interview that he is proud to call Sinner his friend and that he is arguably one of the best people to watch play tennis.

In a recent interview with Andy Roddick, Seal shared his thoughts on both the men’s and women’s games. He described the current era of tennis as breathtaking, with athletes who are nothing short of “Super-humans.”

Seal explained that he’s a big fan of Paolini, noting her resilience and late-career breakthrough. When explicitly asked about women’s tennis, he said,

“On the women’s side there are a bunch, uh—I like watching Paolini. She’s overcome a lot of challenges, in tennis terms, she’s no ‘spring chicken,’ but all of a sudden, she’s winning. With the same tools she’s had prior to turning 27, something happened and it changed here (mentally), so yeah, I like watching her.“

This isn’t the first time Paolini has garnered praise from a tennis legend. Billie Jean King, another fan of Paolini, has often highlighted the Italian’s tenacity and mental growth.

In a July 2024 interview with Ubitennis, King also pointed out that players like Paolini, who break through later in their careers, often have a stronger mental edge, making their success even more impressive.

“I’ve always liked watching Jasmine for a while now, and I got to see her last year at the Billie Jean King Cup. Finally at 28, she’s she’s doing what I think she should have been doing.”

Indeed, Paolini’s 2024 season has been nothing short of remarkable, making her one of the year’s breakout stars. After years of grinding on the tour and overcoming personal challenges, her recent surge in form showcases her newfound confidence and resilience, proving that sometimes, it’s all about the right mindset.

Her journey from being a lesser-known player to becoming one of the most admired on the women’s circuit is an inspiration. Her success has made her a fan favorite both on and off the court. Seal’s recognition only solidifies her growing stature in the sport.