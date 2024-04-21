Did Rafael Nadal Contradict Own Massive 2021 Statement With ‘Die For French Open’ Claim? Here’s The Answer

Rafael Nadal has won the French Open a bizarre total of 14 times. Despite having won the Roland Garros more than any other player in the sport’s history, Nadal has expressed his eagerness to lift the Musketeers’ Cup for the 15th time. While Rafa is even “willing to die” for the same achievement now, 3 years ago, the Spaniard was ready to give up a trophy for a noble cause.

Rafael Nadal had a great return to the clay court surface, defeating Flavio Cobolli 6-2, 6-3 at the Barcelona Open 2024. However, the Raging Bull’s journey was cut short by Alex de Minaur. Following a straight sets loss to the Australian, Nadal pleased his fans by speaking about his commitment to win the French Open 2024. Implying that Grand Slam was worth sacrificing everything for, the former World No.1 said in a press conference –

“I have to give myself the option of being able to do that in a few weeks, or at least try. I have to measure how I feel. “I will try to take a step further in Madrid, then another one in Rome and, in Paris … there is the moment to do it, whatever happens, there is no better place to.”

While Nadal’s passion for winning is at full display, he did reveal to sacrifice his French Open 2020 title if that would’ve taken back the world’s struggles due to the horrific COVID-19 pandemic that the whole world was reeling from back then –

“I would take away that Roland Garros for being able to erase everything that happened. They have been hard times because many people have lost relatives, their jobs. Playing again was complicated because I didn’t really know if I wanted to go back or not,” Rafa said, per Marca.

Despite the noble comments made in 2021, Nadal’s latest statements justify the claims that Novak Djokovic made about his rival a few months ago.

Novak Djokovic spoke about the hunger of Rafael Nadal to win Grand Slams

Back in December of 2023, Novak Djokovic spoke about the mentality of Rafael Nadal. Having competed against the King of Clay for almost two decades, Djoko revealed what he learned about Rafa – he plays to win titles.

“He’s not a kind of a player that will come back to the tour just to play – let’s say – on a medium level, play a few matches. He wants to win titles, he wants to be the best, that’s why he is who he is: a legend of our sport. I’m sure that his training and preparation is done with an intention to win a Grand Slam,” said Djokovic, per Eurosport.

With Nadal already confirmed his presence for the Mutua Madrid Open, the Italian Open, and the French Open, it won’t be surprising to see the 22-time Grand Slam winner making a deep run in any of them. Reaching the final stages of his career, fans would love seeing the southpaw add more silverware to his stacked trophy cabinet.