Do American Players Think They Are Entitled? Fans Say Yes After Collins, Navarro and Coco Gauff Controversies

Advait Jajodia
Published

Coco Gauff, Emma Navarro, Danielle Collins
Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Following the retirement of the Williams sisters, American women’s tennis hasn’t been successful in the Olympic Games. However, the current USA contingent has five WTA stars in the best form of their career. Furthermore, with multiple top contenders withdrawing from the 2024 Olympics, the goal of a podium finish didn’t look as unrealistic for the likes of Coco Gauff, Danielle Collins, Jessica Pegula, and Emma Navarro.

With neither making it to the semifinals, these players have failed to live up to the expectations. Instead, their on-court antics during the 2024 Olympics have led to a lot of controversy.

Coco Gauff, who was touted to have a great Olympic debut and expected to win more than one medal in Paris, got into a verbal altercation with the umpire during her third-round clash against Donna Vekic.

Emma Navarro went viral on social media for the snarky comments that she passed on Qinwen Zheng. After suffering a tough 7-6, 6-7, 1-6 loss, Navarro unreasonably attacked the Chinese star’s “cut-throat” style of playing.

Now, Danielle Collins has become the latest villain of the tennis world. Just after retiring during her quarterfinal bout against Iga Swiatek, Collins called the World No.1 out for her “fakeness”.  Judging by the outburst that followed on the internet, the American had no reason to do so.

Each of these incidents has led to tennis enthusiasts taking shots at the Americans for being “entitled”.

The likes of Tommy Paul, Taylor Fritz, Rajeev Ram, and Austin Krajicek will now be responsible for redeeming the USA’s tarnished reputation. In fact, Krajicek and Ram have already booked a slot in the doubles event semi-finals, confirming their first podium finish at the Olympics since the 2016 Rio Games.

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia, a seasoned NBA & Tennis journalist, has had a passion for both sports for over a decade.

