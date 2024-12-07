“Does Sinner Live in Your Head Rent Free?”: Fans Urge Nick Kyrgios to Win a Slam Before Throwing Jibes at World No.1

Nick Kyrgios has been Jannik Sinner’s biggest critic since the latter’s doping-related incident was made public. Over the past three months, Kyrgios has been pretty vocal in expressing his opinions on the controversy, even choosing to humiliate the World No.1 at times. With his comments becoming redundant, fans are urging the Aussie to focus on his career rather than taking shots at Sinner.

In a recent interview with Esquire, the Italian youngster opened up about a major challenge he faced since details of his doping incident were revealed. The two-time Grand Slam winner revealed that he could not talk to many people and would even get dirty stares.

However, Kyrgios decided to take a jab at Sinner. The former World No.13 implied that people were bound to ignore him because of his supposed steroid usage.

“Yes. You tested for steroids. Very hard to talk to other people who aren’t,” Kyrgios commented on X.

Yes. You tested for steroids. Very hard to talk to other people who aren’t. — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) December 6, 2024

This time, many social media users seemed to have pity and denounced the Canberra native for his insensitive words. One user feels that Sinner lives in Kyrgios’ mind “rent-free” till date. Others also requested the 29-year-old to win a Grand Slam like Sinner and then comment on him.

Does this guy live in your head rent free? — Tix (@CFCTix) December 6, 2024

Try and win a slam dear.

Don’t be salty. — Pape (@melvinwpeters) December 6, 2024

Focus on returning on tour — Jose Onorato (@OnoSports_) December 6, 2024

Enthusiasts might be correct in their assessment. From what the nagging on social media suggests, it seems as though Kyrgios is using Sinner and his case for his own publicity.

Kyrgios rips apart a fan for calling him “unsuccessful”

Kyrgios was sidelined with a plethora of injuries and was out of the ATP Tour for the last two years. Hence, after being physically able to go through consecutive days of training, he celebrated this achievement with a heartfelt post on X.

But a detractor spoiled this beautiful update.

“I remember this one journalist mentioning that Kyrgios doesn’t work hard on purpose cuz its his cope for being unsuccessful. It gives him & other lazy asses the excuse that ‘if only we were motivated, we’d beat them all.’ Now he has a new cope. He is a loser cuz he doesn’t dope,” the user reacted to the tweet.

As expected, this led to Kyrgios furiously clapping back at the user. Apart from gloating about some of his achievements, the tennis player also subtly taunted Sinner when claiming that he didn’t indulge in drugs.

I have an 8 figure career. Grand slam finalist and beaten all of the greatest of all time. Doesn’t seem bad to me. No drugs either — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) December 6, 2024

Kyrgios is soon returning to the tour, right at the beginning of the 2025 season. While he hopes to regaining his form before the Australian Open 2025 begins, it will also be a goal for Kyrgios to silence his naysayers.