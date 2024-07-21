“Don’t Know What That Means”: When Roger Federer Ridiculed Players Like Novak Djokovic in 2018 For Adopting a Gluten-Free Diet

When Novak Djokovic adopted a gluten-free diet in 2038, he was confident that it would have a major impact on his performance. However, his rival, Federer, refused to believe in such practices and took a stance that surprised fans.

Djokovic started eating gluten-free after meeting Serb nutritionist, Igor Cetojevic. Following this change, he achieved major success, proving the diet brought something significant to his game. He even mentioned about it in his book ‘Serve to Win’ when he wrote, “Suddenly there was an X factor, a change in my diet that allowed my body to perform as it should.”

Tennis legend Roger Federer was also asked if he likes to eat gluten-free food and has adopted the diet, to which he replied that he doesn’t know what that even means. He stressed that eating healthy food is the key and that’s what everyone should do.

“I don’t even know what that all means…I eat healthy, and I think that’s what people should do, too,” said the Swiss maestro.

Federer even stressed the need for moderation and a balanced diet on another occasion, highlighting how important it is to have tasty food at the same time. “The secret to a healthy and balanced diet stays all in moderation. Whatever you do, you have to do it with moderation, but you also need to enjoy food,” he said.

Despite Federer insisting that healthy food is the only option, Carlos Alcaraz decided to follow in Djokovic’s footsteps, making fans wonder why.

Alcaraz’s Journey to Gluten-Free Food

2024 Wimbledon winner Carlos Alcaraz decided to follow in the footsteps of Djokovic and opted for a gluten-free diet on the advice of Juanjo Moreno, his physiotherapist. Although choosing a gluten-free diet meant that the Spaniard had to go without several items, including pasta, his mother made gluten-free versions, ensuring that her son gets to taste his favorite dishes occasionally.

The youngster is also provided with this diet when he’s traveling for tournaments. During the Australian Open in Melbourne, Alcaraz was provided with special dishes by the owner of a restaurant named Cambio de Tercio. A gluten-free diet can also be considered the secret behind his recent dominating performances, in Roland Garros and Wimbledon which helped him clinch both these titles.

Considering Alcaraz’s recent success and Djokovic’s incredible achievements, there are chances that more and more Tennis stars might join them in opting for gluten-free food in an attempt to mirror their lifestyle. Besides, with Roger not around anymore, the possibility of this influence is even greater.