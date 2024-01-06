Elena Rybakina Cements Her Place in WTA’s Big Three With Iga Swiatek & Aryna Sabalenka After Making it to 15th Final Since 2019

Aug 28, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan celebrates winning a point against Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine (not pictured) on day one of the 2023 US Open at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Elena Rybakina powered through to the finals of the Brisbane International Tennis tournament with a win against Linda Noskova. The World No.4 put up a masterclass as she dominated the young Czech star in the semifinals. The Kazakhstani star will aim to win the 6th women singles title of her career.

Rybakina has seen a rapid rise in her ranking since 2020. The 24-year-old has dominated the WTA along with Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka. According to an Opta stat, this is Rybakina’s 15th final since her maiden WTA final in Bucharest in 2019. In that period of time, only Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka have reached more finals.

Women’s tennis is currently dominated by Iga Swiatek. The Polish star is World No.1 and starts as the favorite in most tournaments. However, the 22-year-old is competing with Aryna Sabalenka and the duo have developed a rivalry. Now, with Elena Rybakina looking back to her best, she is competing with the two best WTA players in the world.

The stat on Opta confirms that Rybakina is part of the ‘Big Three’ in women’s tennis. Not only has the 24-year-old competed with the best players in the world, but also won big titles. The young star announced herself to the world with her US Open victory in 2022 and made it to the final of the Australian Open in 2023.

Rybakina has slowly established herself as one of the top players in the WTA. The 24-year-old could enter the Australian Open, confident that she could go one step further in this year’s edition and win the second Grand Slam of her career.

Elena Rybakina aiming for Brisbane glory

Elena Rybakina has reached her 15th WTA final with a win against Linda Noskova. The former US Open champion will face Victoria Azarenka or Aryna Sabalenka in the finals of the tournament.

After a poor 2023 by her high standards, Rybakina will be hoping for more success in 2024. The Kazakhstan born star reached the finals of the Australian Open, but failed to win any Grand Slam titles. However, the biggest result of Rybakina’s year came at the Indian Wells Masters.

The 24 year-old defeated all the top seeds including Karolina Muchova, Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka to win her maiden WTA 1000 title. However, the Kazakstani star failed to continue her good form and ended the year as World No.4. Now, with a first trophy of the season in sight, all eyes will be on Rybakina to see if she can start off her 2024 season with a bang.